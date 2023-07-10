Biden vs. Trump: WP Poll Shows Almost 50% Of Black Americans Don’t See A Material Difference In Their Lives

So have things changed for Black Americans after the so-called racial reckoning following the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020? Has the environment in the U.S. become more welcoming to Black people under the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden versus the Republican administration of Donald Trump?

A new Washington Post poll revealed that Black Americans don’t think much has changed.

The poll highlights the concerns of Black Americans over daily discrimination and increased racism, The New Republic reported. A majority of respondents complained of an economic system that is stacked against them and they expressed worries about the safety of young Black people and children. In fact, 81 percent also say that the country’s economic system is “stacked against Black people.”

Black voters say the policies of the Biden administration have not improved their lives, according to a Washington Post-Ipsos poll of more than 1,200 Black Americans.

About a third of Black Americans (34 percent) said Biden’s policies have helped Black people, while 14 percent say they have hurt, and 49 percent think they have made no difference, according to the Post-Ipsos poll.

Fifty-one percent of Black Americans said they feel that racism will get worse in their lifetime. But at the same time, 48 percent still believe it is a “good time” to be Black in America. During Donald Trump’s presidency, only 30 percent answered that it was a “good time” to be Black in America.



Black Americans Have the Highest Mortality Rates But Lowest Levels of Life Insurance

Are you prioritizing your cable entertainment bill over protecting and investing in your family?

Smart Policies are as low as $30 a month, No Medical Exam Required

Click Here to Get Smart on Protecting Your Family and Loves Ones, No Matter What Happens

These results might be troubling to Democrats who rely heavily on the Black vote for wins.

“Black voters’ contribution to Democratic margins, especially in these battleground states, is critical to Democrats’ success,” Terrance Woodbury, a Democratic pollster, told The Washington Post. “A red wave for Republicans doesn’t require a wave of Black voters voting Republican; it just requires a splintering of [our] coalition by 10,000 votes here or 20,000 votes there.”

Black voters have expressed disappointment in the lack of policies for the Black community, such as police reform or reparations.

The poll was conducted at a time when several Republican presidential contenders began to rail against “critical race theory.”

CRT is a cross-disciplinary examination of how laws, social and political movements shape and are shaped by race.

More than 70 percent of Black Americans are concerned that schools will stop teaching about Black history or the history of racism. Only roughly half of white Americans had the same concerns.



Photo by Joshua Mcknight: https://www.pexels.com/photo/low-angle-photography-of-man-and-woman-in-front-of-tree-1191503/