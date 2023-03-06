Report: Informant Got $20,000 From FBI To Create Divisiveness Among George Floyd Protestors, Accuse Activists Of Working With Police

The Federal Bureau of Investigation paid a convicted felon to be an FBI informant and undermine racial justice protests during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in the summer of 2020, a new podcast alleges.

According to a report by CBS News, “Alphabet Boys” is a 10-episode docuseries that debuted in February that accuses the FBI of paying Michael “Mickey” Windecker tens of thousands of dollars to be a planted informant. Windecker is a felon with a violent sexual assault conviction.

The podcast cites among its evidence undercover recordings of the FBI and Windecker and statements from Denver racial justice activists in Denver, including Zebbodios “Zebb” Hall.

“Federal law enforcement caused violence and destruction in the summer of 2020,” Hall said. “The FBI’s informant was a criminal who pushed activists toward violence as part of an attempt by the federal government to undermine our political movement from within.”

A summation of the podcast by digital news platform AJ+ said Windecker received at least $20,000 to serve as a spy and create internal division and mistrust. He reportedly gained the trust of protestors and became a leader in the movement. He also allegedly accused the movement’s real leaders of working with authorities and set others up to be arrested.

The Alphabet Boys podcast host and investigative journalist Trevor Aaronson is the one who uncovered the alleged activities. He said the FBI used counterterrorism tactics during the operation.



“The FBI used informants or undercover agents to put together terrorism plots; and then they could attract people to be a part of, then foil them and announce to the public a terrorism plot foiled,” Aaronson said. “It had been a theory that I’d had, that they were using these types of tactics that had been perfected during the war on terror against protestors, but I couldn’t prove it.”

Aaronson said he was searching for evidence to confirm his theory when a source provided him with the recordings.

Some have compared Aaronson’s findings to Cointelpro, the FBI program that operated between the 1950s and 1970s to undermine and murder leaders of Black activism movements, as well as those of other marginalized groups. The program was eventually deemed illegal.

CBS said it was unsuccessful in reaching Windecker for comment. “One phone number listed for Windecker was disconnected Wednesday,” CBS reported. “A text message seeking comment to another was met with a “wrong number” response. CBS News Colorado did not received a response to an email listed as belonging to Windecker.”

Twitter users weighed in, with some noting that they were not shocked by the news.

ORIGINAL PHOTOS:

F.B.I. director J. Edgar Hoover is shown in this 1967 photo. Attorney General Edward Levi was expected to tell Congress on Feb. 27, 1975, that personal files kept by the late Hoover include derogatory information about some members of Congress. Exact date and location are unknown. (AP Photo)

FBI Director James Comey answers questions during a news conference at the FBI office in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Nov. 13, 2015. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

FBI Director Christopher Wray presents Al Kaste of the Citizens Academy Alumni Association with a Certificate of Achievement at the FBI Norfolk Field Office in Chesapeake, Va. on Wednesday Feb. 15, 2023. The FBI holds the citizens academy annually and graduates help the FBI with recruiting candidates. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)