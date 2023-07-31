Democrats Are Concerned: Poll Shows Only 17 Percent of Black Americans Are Enthusiastic About Biden Second Term

Black voters are cooling on the Democratic Party, and now the Dems are concerned their most loyal voters might not turn out for President Joe Biden in 2024. A new Washington Post/Ipsos poll found that only 17 percent of Black Americans are excited about Biden achieving a second term.

The poll found that 48 percent of Black voters said they’d be satisfied but not enthusiastic, 25 percent said they’d be dissatisfied but not angry, and 8 percent said they’d be angry about another Biden term. The poll also found that nearly 8 in 10 Black Americans say they would not consider voting for Trump over Biden and that 54 percent would be “angry” if Trump were to become president again.

And a Washington Post analysis of the Census Bureau’s turnout survey noted there had been a significant drop in Black voter turnout. Things had already been tight for Biden in 2020. His election then hinged on narrow victories in states like Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

W. Mondale Robinson, the founder of the Black Male Voter Project, told The Washington Post many Black men are “sporadic or non-voters,” meaning they are registered but have voted in one or none of the past three presidential elections. According to Robinson, the Democrats are too focused on converting “conservative-leaning white women” in the suburbs who they see as swing voters. Robinson said he feels the Dems should focus more on turning out Black men, viewing them as swing voters who are debating whether to vote or stay home.



“The Democratic Party has been failing epically at reaching this demographic of Black men — and that’s sad to say,” Robinson said.

Even before the Washington Post poll, Black voters were always expressing dissatisfaction with Biden and the Democrats.

In May, an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found Biden’s 58 percent current approval rating among Black adults sat well below where he began. Roughly 9 in 10 Black adults approved of Biden over his first months in office.

Among Black adults: 41 percent said they want Biden to run, and only 55 percent say they are likely to support him in the general election.

A voter casts an early ballot at a polling station, Feb. 9, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)