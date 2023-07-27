Democrat Mayor Of Boston Sent List of Critics To The Police

The mayor of Boston has come under fire for sending a list of her critics and protesters to the police department.

Mayor Michelle Wu, the first woman and first Asian-American to hold the top political office in Boston history, is facing fallout after her administration admitted to creating a list of her most vocal critics and handing it over to local law enforcement.

Wu, a Democrat who was sworn into office in November 2021, has apologized for the action but has not explained the exact purpose of providing the list to the police. Some felt she might have been attempting to silence or intimidate her critics, many of whom have protested outside of her home, Fox News reported.

“The list was made in response to a request from the Boston Police Department after the Mayor had been harassed and physically intimidated by individuals for several months outside her home, at city functions such as the annual neighborhood parks coffee hours, and at other public events,” Wu spokesman Ricardo Patron said in a statement to the Boston Herald.

“The request (from police) came after many of the individuals on the list repeatedly impeded the Dorchester Day Parade to harass Mayor Wu and her family and staff, yelling through megaphones at her and her children for nearly ninety minutes as they marched in the parade despite being asked by parade organizers to leave the parade route,” Patron said, according to the Herald.



The list, as reported by the Herald, contained the names of “Wu’s most vocal opponents, such as [Boston City Council at-large candidate Catherine Vitale], several anti-vaccine activists who have been protesting Wu’s house, and North End restaurant owners who have opposed Wu policies.”

The list also included seemingly random people such as “Mendoza Brothers from the North End” and “A woman with the last name of Thuy who was arrested before,” the Herald reported.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu speaks during a Democratic election night party, Nov. 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)