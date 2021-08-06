Boston Mayor Janey Compares Forced Vaccine Passports To Slavery, Jim Crow And Apartheid

Boston Mayor Kim Janey dislikes the idea of vaccine passports and verifications so much that she compared them to the practice of having to show one’s papers during slavery and the Jim Crow era.

When fellow Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio recently announced that New Yorkers had to provide proof of a covid-19 vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms, and other indoor facilities, Janey was asked her opinion.

“There’s a long history in this country of people needing to show their papers,” Janey said during an interview with NewsCenter 5. “During slavery, post-slavery, as recent as you know, what immigrant population has to go through here.”

“We want to make sure that we are giving every opportunity for folks to get vaccinated. When it comes to what businesses may choose to do, we know that those types of things are difficult to enforce when it comes to the vaccine,” Janey said, according to The Hill.

Janey also referenced how Donald Trump demanded that Barack Obama show his birth certificate to prove he was an American citizen. Trump’s claims, commonly known as birtherism, were repeatedly debunked.

“We heard Trump with the birth certificate nonsense. Here we want to make sure that we are not doing anything that would further create a barrier for residents of Boston or disproportionately impact BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) communities,” Janey told reporters.

Twitter users pushed back.

“If I travel to a country where I am not a citizen, I must have a US passport. It proves I am a citizen of the US. I don’t trust people. I feel more comfortable knowing that people are truly vaccinated. Not taking their word. It’s just proof” Shawn Braxton-Smith @shawnb_s1 tweeted.

Marcel @celhenry noted that it’s common to require proof of vaccination. “Must people who attended public school has a vaccine record that kept track of vaccines and is still a requirement to attend school. We should just add the COVID vaccine to this document and keep it moving.”

Janey is trivializing the issues Black American ancestors faced, according to Michael A Murdock. He tweeted, “Okay that was pretty dumb and cheapens what our ancestors went through.”

Janey later issued a statement clarifying her comments, saying that the “hurdles facing communities of color with lower vaccination rates” should not be excused, but that the city “must consider our shared history as we work to ensure an equitable public health and economic recovery.”

She also said she regretted invoking slavery and birtherism in her remarks, NBC News.

“I wish I had not used those analogies, because they took away from the important issue of ensuring that our vaccination and public health policies are implemented with fairness and equity,” Janey said, according to the Boston Globe.

Janey is the first Black person and the first woman to serve as the mayor of Boston. She is currently the city’s acting mayor and plans to run for a full term. She became Boston’s acting mayor upon Marty Walsh’s exit from the post when he was confirmed as the U.S. Secretary of Labor

