Tyrese To Hip-Hop Artists: Stop Taking Your Goofy A*s On Culture Vulture DJ Vlad Show

Actor and singer Tyrese has a word of advice to fellow entertainers–don’t go on DJ Vlad’s YouTube show.

Vlad Lyubovny of VladTV, better known as DJ Vlad, has long been accused of being a culture vulture.

Born Vladimir Lyubovny, he is a former rap mixtape DJ who transitioned to hip-hop video journalism when he launched VladTV.com in 2008.

Now Tyrese is doubling down on the complaints that Vlad is using the Black community for his own wealth.

In a recent video he posted to Instagram, Tyrese said of Vlad, “The dude’s net worth is $5 million. How the f*** did you get $5 million? You got $5 million off of Black culture…culture vulture!”

He also called out Vlad for disparaging remarks the YouTuber said i the past about the Nation of Islam’s Louis Farrakhan.

Comedian Godfrey C. Danchimah, Jr. also blasted Vlad in 2020 for comments he made about Farrakhan. Godfrey posted a video on Twitter announcing that he and hip-hop artists Lord Jamar, Mysonne the General, and Royce Da 5‘9″ of Eminem’s camp have banded together to boycott the VladTV show. Godfrey said that DJ Vlad did not apologize for making “untrue and unfair statements” about Farrakhan.

The issue began when VladTV CEO Vladislav “DJ Vlad” Lyubovny interviewed comedian DL Hughley on his VladTV show and discussed Farrakhan’s July Fourth World Address. When DJ Vlad apparently misconstrued Farrakhan’s words, the NOI and others like Godfrey called Vlad on it.



Vlad claimed that Farrakhan not only called Jews “Satan” during the speech but also encouraged people to throw rocks at them. Farrakhan actually encouraged people to pick up “the stone of truth” against “so-called” Jews who are not being “true” Jews.

Like Godfrey, Tyrese wants people, especially entertainers, to boycott Vlad. The “Sweet Lady” singer and “Fast & Furious” film franchise star, all but said so in a different Instagram rant about Vlad. On June 6, he revealed that Vlad pays celebrities for interviews.

In a now-deleted post, Tyrese shared snapshots of a DM conversation between himself and Vlad trying to arrange an interview which didn’t happen.

In his caption, Tyrese slammed Vlad for being upset that the singer turned down a $10,000 offer to appear on VladTV.

“Haven’t you used BLACK PEOPLE ENOUGH??? What’s the dudes name who talks off camera who owns VLAD TV?? Can y’all pull his tax returns????????,” Tyrese wrote. “How much is he leaching off of BLACK CULTURE???? This dude already has four people on his show and he randomly keeps bringing MY NAME UP… laughing about my divorce traumas, laughing about my crying video and trying to milk my traumas and pains in the Clickbait for his goofy ass show ….”

He continued, “Every time my name is brought up people are looking at him ‘Why you talking shit about my brother Ty’… he just keeps going… You corny AF dude…. 10k for what????? That ain’t even my daily Perdiem …”

Tyrese advised his fellow “established artists” to ignore Vlad’s interview requests until he coughs $10,000 or more. He also claimed that he is “The culture” and that he had Vlad’s address.

“One thing about Tyrese I ALWAYS GOT RECIPES…. I’m black royalty my people will never ever turn on me…..,” Tyrese added. “You can bring me up for your next 10 interviews they all love me….. I’m ALL HEART…. #CultureVulturesDieSlow Look at Boosie’s face??? You over over talking about my nigha Ty?? Nah corny fuck boy #RealHoodNighasSalute.”

Tyrese wasn’t the first to call out Vlad. Other Black celebrities such as Joe Budden, Benny the Butcher, Asian Doll, NLE Choppa, Top Dawg Entertainment President Terrence “Punch” Henderson, have complained Vlad’s platform. And in 2022, Soulja Boy also claimed Vlad offered him $20,000 to do an interview on VladTV, but he turned it down, Complex reported.

Tyrese Gibson poses for photographers upon arrival at the world premiere of the film ‘Fast X’ in Rome, May 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)