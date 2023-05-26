Pro-Reparations Attorney Carlos Moore Representing 11-Year-Old Boy Shot By Police

Nakala Murry, a mother in Mississippi, is demanding justice for her 11-year-old son, who was shot and wounded by police. And she’s enlisted pro-reparations attorney Carlos Moore, the recent past president of the National Bar Association.

According to Murry, her son, Aderrien, was allegedly shot and injured by a police officer who responded to her 911 call. Around 4 a.m., she was awakened to a knock on her window. She saw her daughter’s father standing there.

Afraid, due to past dealing with him, she gave her phone to Aderrien and told him to call his grandmother. But he called the police first and then his grandmother, who also called the police.

When two officers responded to the home in Indianola, about 100 miles northwest of Jackson, they yelled for her to open the front door.

Indianola is mostly African American, with 31 percent of the population below the poverty line.

“My child’s father was still there — he was like, ‘Don’t open the door.’ I was telling him that I’m going to open the door,” she recalled in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“I opened the door. When I opened it, [an officer’s] gun was up. He was telling me to come out,” she said. “I went out; I got out of the way. I walked out toward the end of my driveway, where my mom was. And I heard a shot, and I saw my son run out toward where we were.”



He said, “He fell, bleeding. I put pressure on it to stop, to help stop the bleeding.”

While lying on the ground, Murry said her son told her, “I don’t wanna die.”

Aderrien was shot in the chest and has since been released from the hospital.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Moore told CNN there’s “no way” the young boy, who stands 4 feet 10, could have been mistaken for the adult who was the subject of the 911 call – a man “over 6 feet tall.”

Moore is asking for “a full and transparent investigation” of the shooting.

“So we don’t know what happened, but we do know this officer’s actions were reckless, very reckless, and could have led to the loss of life,” Moore stressed.

Moore said the boy “did everything right” the morning of the shooting and described him as “a good student” who obeyed his mother’s request that he call the police for assistance.

“We must demand justice for this young boy and his family. We cannot allow another senseless tragedy like this to occur. We must come together as a community to demand change and accountability from our law enforcement officials.”

Moore served as president from 2021 to 2022.​​

Founded in 1925, the NBA is the nation’s oldest and largest national network of predominantly African-American attorneys and judges. It represents approximately 65,000 lawyers, judges, law professors, and law students. Moore, meanwhile, was also on the historic California Reparations Task Force.

Moore was sworn in as the new NBA president in 2021, and from the start, he spoke out for reparations. On the NBA website, he is described as a “champion of the passage of various laws relating to voting rights, police reform, and reparations.”

“HR 40 (Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans Act) is calling for a commission to study reparations, and while I support studying it, I want to study; I already know the results: we need reparations,” he told the Jackson Free Press.

Attorney Carlos Moore with police 11-year-old shooting victim Aderrien Murry/Murry showing where he was wounded (Photos: Carlos Moore)