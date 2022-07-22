National Bar Association President: We Support Reparations And We’re Holding An Event In Memphis

The National Bar Association is planning a July 26 event that will focus on reparations. Hosted by the association’s president, Carlos Moore, the “Presidential Showcase” on reparations will include some heavyweight pro-reparations advocates. Among the panelists are Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX 18th District), Ryan Haygood, and Kamilah Moore.

Founded in 1925 , the NBA is the nation’s oldest and largest national network of predominantly African-American attorneys and judges. It represents approximately 65,000 lawyers, judges, law professors, and law students.

Jackson Lee picked up the HR-40 torch from the late Rep. John Conyers, who first introduced the Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans Act in 1989. He continue to push for it until his resignation in 2017. Jackson Lee sponsored the act in 2019.

Haygood, an attorney, is the president of the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, an reparations advocacy group. Moore, meanwhile, is the Chair of the historic California Reparations Task Force.

Yes the National Bar Association supports Reparations! Let’s talk! See you in Memphis! pic.twitter.com/k0i083sb1Y — Attorney Carlos Moore (@Esquiremoore) July 20, 2022

Also on the panel are Judge Shauna Graves-Robertson of Salt Lake City; Ken Giami, the founder an executive chairman of the African Leadership Organization UK, civil rights attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons, who is the founder of Justice For Greenwood, which is fighting for restoration and reparations for the survivors and descendants of Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre.



Nkechi Taifa, the founder and CEO of The Taifa Group LLC, a social enterprise firm whose mission is to advance justice, is also on the panel. She is a founding member of the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America (N’COBRA) and an inaugural commissioner of the National African American Reparations Commission (NAARC).

The National Bar Association event Renasant Convention Center in Memphis.

Attorney Carlos Moore said it s time for the NBA to speak out for reparations.

Moore was sworn in as the new NBA president in 2021 and from the start he spoke out for reparations. On the NBA website he is described as a “champion the passage of various laws relating to voting rights, police reform, and reparations.”

In fact, in 2021 Moore told the Jackson Free Press that he plans to host a reparation summit in Tulsa, Okla.

“HR 40 (Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans Act) is calling for a commission to study reparations, and while I support studying it, I want to study; I already know the results: we need reparations,” he said.

Moore argued that reparations for Black Americans should come from federal, state, corporate and educational entities.

“I believe the various states, especially states like Mississippi, that benefited greatly after the slave trade, they should have state-level reparations,” he told the Jackson Free Press. “I believe there should be corporations, private corporations that give reparations because a lot of those corporations were uilt off the backs of slaves.”

