‘Fast & Furious’ Actor Tyrese Gibson: My Ex-Wife Was Focused on Money and Status Before Divorce, it Was a Transaction

Actor and singer Tyrese Gibson may be best known for starring in the “Fast and Furious” movie franchise, but he is also known for his oversharing of personal information and for emotional outbursts. Most recently, he discussed how his second marriage ended bitterly.

Tyrese was married to Samantha Lee Gibson from 2017 to 2020. Prior to this, he was wed to Norma Gibson from 2007 to 2009.

He and Samantha Lee married on what many considered the year’s most romantic day– Valentine’s Day 2017, but the union seems to have ended as a nightmare, at least indicated by what Tyrese says. Tyrese, who has a daughter from his first marriage named Shayla, shares another daughter, Soraya Lee, with Samantha Lee.

During a recent interview, Tyrese, 44, slammed Samantha Lee. He said that during the duration of their marriage, she was focused on money and money alone.

“I left the courtroom during a divorce trial, and I realized it was never love; it was just a transaction,” he said in an unidentified interview that was posted on Twitter by Black Millionaires.

“Wow, we did whole marriage and the…child just…to find out it was all about money and status,” he continued. He added that he thought his ex-wife was not in the marriage for love.

“Imagine me; I was in a relationship with one of the best actors I ever met in my fu**ing life,” he said.



The pair battled out their settlement in court over the course of two years. The exes were last in court in 2022, during which her lawyer claimed Tyrese made over $2 million in 2018, a year when he claimed to have been in financial ruin. An outburst by Tyrese almost landed him contempt of court by the judge, who warned him to calm down.

The actor was ordered to pay $10,690 a month in child support.

“This is not a punishment for you. Put that money where it belongs, in the child!” Tyrese, who is now worth an estimated $4 million, responded to the order. He was also ordered to pay $169,000 in back child support.

At the time, Tyrese was already paying $10,690 a month in child support for his daughter, Shayla, TMZ reported.

Samantha Lee Gibson and Tyrese Gibson (Photo: Instagram @lovesamanthalee)