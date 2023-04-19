Wife Gets Stuck Looking For Gold: Soccer Star Put Assets In Mother’s Name, Protected In Divorce

Moroccan soccer star Achraf Hakimi and his wife, Hiba Abouk, are headed for divorce. And, like in many high-profile divorces, there is a battle over assets.

Well, Hakimi seems to have been one step ahead of this soon-to-be ex. Hakimi, who plays for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the Morocco national team, had previously signed over his assets to his mother.

In her divorce petition Abouk, 36, is half the wealth of the 24-year-old soccer player, who was indicted by French prosecutors on rape charges in March. A 23-year-old woman accused him of rape in his Paris home, although she did not press charges. Authorities are still investigating. Hakimi has maintained his innocence, claiming the woman is trying to extort him.

Hakimi, however, has no properties or money under his name; his $70-plus million fortune is all under his mother’s name instead, Fox News reported.

Hakimi, who makes $215,000 per week, is the sixth highest-paid athlete in Africa, Marca reported.

Even his soccer league salary was registered under his mother, Saida Mouth, according to court documents. Mouth recently said she did not know about the transfer of the assets, Morocco World News reported.

Abouk, a Spanish actress, has a reported net worth of about $2 million. Born in Madrid, Abouk is of Tunisian and Lybian descent. Hakimi and Abouk were married in February 2020 and share two boys, Amin and Naim.

In the U.S., signing over assets to a parent or another person would be consider hiding assets, according to divorce law firm David L. Rubin. Depending on the state, all assets, even under someone else’s name, would have to be accounted for, if not it would be considered fraud.

Achraf Hakimi (R) and his mother, Saida Mouth. (Photo: YouTube screenshot, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSH9fBFI8q4)/ Actress Hiba Abouk poses for photographers upon arrival at the red carpet ahead of the 35th Goya Awards Gala, in Malaga, Spain, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/ Jesus Merida)