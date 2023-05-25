Is Sharp Rise In Strokes From Covid, Vaccines, Or Something Else? What The Science Says

On April 11, Jamie Foxx was admitted to the emergency room due to an unknown illness. His daughter, Corinne, posted on social media the next day, “From the Foxx family: We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.” The family has been hush-hush about what caused the medical emergency. Still, it has been reported that Foxx is no longer in the hospital but is in a rehabilitation facility in Chicago that specializes in victims of strokes.

Boxing champ Mike Types revealed on May 23 that Foxx, who is due to portray Tyson in an upcoming biopic, suffered from a stroke. Foxx’s family has not confirmed this information.

Foxx is 55 years old, and new studies indicate increased strokes among young people aged 55 and under. Some studies show that younger covid-19 victims may be more prone to strokes. Some wonder if there is a tie to the covid-19 vaccine.

It is not known if Foxx has received the covid-19 vaccination.

Social media has spread the claim that there is a tie between strokes and the covid-19 vaccines, but most health experts dispute this.

“There is currently no credible evidence to suggest that the increase in strokes among younger people is tied to the covid-19 vaccines. It is important to rely on scientific research and data from reputable sources when evaluating such claims,” Dr. Rosmy Barrios, MD, a medical advisor for the Health Reporter, the head of the anti-aging department, told The Moguldom Nation. Dr. Barrios is also a regenerative medicine specialist in several medical institutions with over 10 years of experience.



Barrios added, “Individuals who have been vaccinated against covid-19 should not worry about possible strokes specifically associated with the vaccine…It is crucial to understand that scientific studies and rigorous clinical trials have consistently demonstrated the safety and effectiveness of covid-19 vaccines in preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death from the virus.”

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S. and the leading cause of disability globally. Although the number of stroke cases is decreasing overall in this country, cases among young adults are increasing. Each year about 800,000 Americans suffer strokes. About 15 percent of strokes occur in those aged 18-50, and 120,000 Americans under 50 and 1.5 million young adults worldwide suffer strokes yearly. However, the incidence of stroke in people ages 20-44 has risen from 17 per 100,000 in 1993 to 28 per 100,000 in 2015. The risk to patients in the prime of their lives is considerable, according to Stanford University.

New research indicates an increase in newly diagnosed cases involving a severe and frequently fatal form of stroke characterized by brain hemorrhaging. This points to a rapid growth rate among younger and middle-aged adults compared to older individuals in the U.S., the American Heart Association reported.

The findings show an 11 percent increase over the past decade and a half in intracerebral hemorrhage strokes, referred to as ICH strokes. ICH strokes happen when blood vessels in the brain rupture and bleed. The second most common type of stroke, they account for 10 percent-15 percent of the strokes annually in the U.S.

The study was published in the American Heart Association journal Stroke and did not indicate if this was due to receiving the covid-19 vaccine.

“The findings are both good and bad. Overall, it shows more young adults are seeking care and have more stroke awareness than 10 years ago,” said the study’s senior researcher Dr. Chintan Rupareliya, senior neurology resident in the Department of Neurology at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington and upcoming stroke fellow at UT Southwestern in Dallas. But the “persistent increase in comorbidities is alarming.”

Stroke in young adults is normally much less common than it is in older adults, with only 10 percent-15 percent of all strokes occurring in people 18 to 50 years old.

The increase in strokes in younger people is not only in the U.S. Canada has reported an increase in strokes by younger people. A new study funded by Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada found that annual stroke occurrence rates in Canada have went up to 108,707 – or about one every five minutes.

And in other research, this one funded by the Medical Research Foundation In the UK, it was found that there was a sharp increase in the incidence of stroke in young adults. The study involved more than 94,000 people in Oxfordshire, a non-metropolitan county in South East England, Medical News Life Sciences reported.

Findings from this new study, which analyzed the rate of new stroke cases in Oxfordshire over the last 20 years, reflect emerging evidence that young stroke is a growing problem in high-income countries.

This new study, led by researchers from the Nuffield Department of Clinical Neuroscience at the University of Oxford, was published in a recent issue of the journal JAMA.

There has been a connection made between the covid-19 virus and the risk of stroke. Stroke occurs in a small percentage of patients hospitalized with covid-19 infection, who show an excess of large vessel occlusion and increased mortality, studies have found.

One study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) in April 2021 found that the risk of stroke was more than twice as high for covid-19 patients when compared to people of the same age, sex, and ethnicity in the general population—82.6 cases per 100,000 people compared to 38.2 cases for those without a covid-19 diagnosis.

A Swedish study published in 2021 in The Lancet found that within a week of a covid-19 diagnosis, a person’s risk of heart attack was three to eight times higher than normal, and their risk of stroke was three to six times higher. The average age of people in the study was only 48 years.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), has consistently touted that the vaccine is safe. During a fireside chat with the National Education Association on Jan. 28, 2021, he was questioned about the long-term side effects of covid-19 vaccines.

“If you look at the history of vaccines, you know that virtually all long-term adverse effects of a vaccine occur between 15 and 30 days after you get the dose – 45 days at the most. When you get a vaccine allowed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), such as with the emergency use authorization, you have to wait 60 days from the time half the people in the trials got their last dose and observe safety before it can be used on the public,” Dr. Fauci answered.

He added, “If almost all of the long-term adverse effects occur within 45 days, you’ve gone beyond that if you wait 60 days, so the chances of there being long-term effects are vanishingly small.”

So why the increase in strokes in younger people?

“There are several other factors that could contribute to the increase in strokes among younger people like lifestyle choices, poor diet, lack of exercise, obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, genetic predisposition, and so on,” explained Dr. Barrios toThe Moguldom Nation. “Additionally, stress, substance abuse, certain medications, and underlying medical conditions can also contribute to an increased risk of strokes.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to receive his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health, Dec. 22, 2020, in Bethesda, Md. Fauci steps down from a five-decade career in public service at the end of the month, one shaped by the HIV pandemic early on and the COVID-19 pandemic at the end. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool, File)/Jamie Foxx attends day two of Homecoming Weekend on Feb. 12, 2022, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)