Meet The YouTuber Picking Off DJ Vlad’s Monopoly: Mighty Bolton’s ‘The Art Of Dialogue’

Move over DJ Vlad. There’s a new hip-hop interviewer taking over YouTube. Mighty Bolton, the founder of “The Art of Dialogue” YouTube channel, has been interviewing and documenting some of hip-hop’s heavyweights to raving reviews.

Most recently, Bolton’s chronicling of the life of 2Pac has received praise from fans and those within the hip-hop industry. It’s a stark contrast from the reception YouTube veteran DJ Vlad has received. DJ Vlad has long been accused of being a culture vulture.

Houston-born and raised Bolton has built his YouTube presence. Bolton, 31, has no journalistic training. He started out blogging stories about film productions, interviewing extras for exclusive, behind-the-scenes information, according to a press release. Over time, Bolton began focusing on hip-hop, particularity his childhood favorite 2Pac. His channel now has more than 233,000 subscribers, and his videos have been viewed over 50 million times. Much of the content has focused on 2Pac (who was also known as Tupac).

“I’m trying to record Tupac’s life from all angles.” Bolton told OkayPlayer. “I always make sure my interviews are about the person I am interviewing, and not just me. I see other platforms where the interviewer always talks over their guest and gives their opinion… I guess I felt like there was a hole in the market for someone to do it the opposite way.”

VLad, born Vladimir Lyubovny, is a Russian American interviewer and former disc jockey. He is the CEO of video and news website VladTV.com and runs the YouTube channel, djvlad, which has over five million subscribers. Leaving deejaying behind, Vlad started interviewing hip-hop notables for YouTube in 2008. Many of the interviews have been controversial and has often sparked backlash. Critics feel Vlad is cashing in on the hip-hop culture, especially since he is white.



“Why is the culture vulture #DjVlad, who isn’t actually a DJ and is Jewish but doesn’t practice Judaism, giving interviews on the Taxstone and Troy Ave case?” asked Mike Baggz on Twitter.

Rapper and hip-hop podcaster Taxstone, was convicted in March in New York of manslaughter in connection with the 2016 shooting of fellow rapper Troy Ave’s bodyguard during a concert in Manhattan, NYC.

Why is the culture vulture #DjVlad, who isn't actually a DJ and is Jewish but doesn't practice Judaism, giving interviews on the Taxstone and Troy Ave case? pic.twitter.com/hVChAySmqh — Mike Baggz (@MikeBaggz) April 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Bolton, who is Black American, has interviewed an impressive lineup, including Grandmaster Melle Mel, Styles P, and Big Gipp, often getting behind-the-scenes info. He asked opening gay Death Row singer Danny Boy, for example, what it was like working on a label where other artists have been known to spout homophobic lyrics. From rapper Lil Cease Bolton got the lowdown on his best friend, The Notorious B.I.G., calling Nas to persuade him to rhyme on a track called “The Ugliest,” dissing 2Pac.

The feedback has been favorable.

“I love @ArtOfDialogue_‘s content and interviews. Peep this dudes YouTube page. Top tier my guy. Top tier. Thank you!” tweeted Merkem.

“I love the @ArtOfDialogue_ you get so much raw intel from the pioneers of the Rap Game. Kurupt has been my favorite to date…. ‘Said when 2Pac came home, Daz had laced him with that classic beat for Ambitionz as a Ridah and had ‘Pac ready 4 action,'” tweeted WerdsodWysdom.

I love @ArtOfDialogue_'s content and interviews. Peep this dudes YouTube page. Top tier my guy. Top tier. Thank you! 👊🏻👊🏻 — Merkem (@MarkMerkem) April 14, 2023

I love the @ArtOfDialogue_ you get so much raw intel from the pioneers of the Rap Game. Kurupt has been my favorite to date…. ‘Said when 2Pac came home, Daz had laced him with that classic beat for Ambitionz as a Ridah and had ‘Pac ready 4 action.’🔥 pic.twitter.com/GImUYaGMK3 — 👑 WerdsofWysdom 👑 R.I.P. MAB (@Jeronimobrat) March 29, 2023

Mighty Bolton (publicity photo, https://www.pressrelease.com/news/the-art-of-dialogue-documents-the-life-and-times-of-tupac-shakur-21652211)