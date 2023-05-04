Was LinkedIn Founder Reid Hoffman Ridin’ Dirty With Jeffrey Epstein? Records Show Visit To Private Island

Since convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide on Aug. 10, 2019, while in police custody, more and more information has come out about the financial bigwigs who hung out with Epstein. One is billionaire LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

Turns out Hoffman visited Epstein’s infamous private island and had plans to stay at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse back in 2014, according to a new report by The Wall Street Journal.

Hoffman, who founded the employment platform in 2003, once visited Epstein’s Caribbean island Little St. James — also known as “pedophile island,” where Epstein and longtime friend Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly abused underage girls.

Joi Ito, who was then MIT Media Lab’s director, was also in attendance and was the one who introduced Hoffman to Epstein. Ito had asked Hoffman and Epstein to assist him in raising funds for MIT, according to new documents obtained by The Journal. Ito confirmed the meeting on Epstein’s island in an email to The Journal.

“Reid attended a few fundraising events at my request, including one trip to Little St. James, after I confirmed to Reid that Mr. Epstein had been an approved donor target for MIT in accordance with university rules and regulations,” he wrote.

Hoffman also emailed The Journal apologizing for meeting Epstein.

“While I relied on MIT’s endorsement, ultimately I made the mistake, and I am sorry for my personal misjudgment,” Hoffman admitted.



Hoffman and Ito were planning to revisit Epstein Island in November 2014, the documents revealed, and they both were scheduled to travel with Epstein to Palm Beach, where he owned a mansion. Epstein was said to have sexually abused underage girls and young women on the Florida property.

The documents also revealed Hoffman had plans to stay the night in Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse on Dec. 4, 2014. But the visit never happened. Hoffman planned to attend a “breakfast party” where Epstein and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates were scheduled to be in attendance. LinkedIn was sold to Microsoft in 2016 for $26.2 billion.

Hoffman, 55, is worth $2 billion, confirmed to The Journal that his last interaction with Epstein was in 2015. That year, he invited Epstein to a dinner in Palo Alto with Silicon Valley leaders, The New York Post reported.

“It gnaws me that, by lending my association, I helped his reputation, and thus delayed justice for his survivors,” the Democrat mega-donor wrote in an email to The Journal.

This March 28, 2017, photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)/LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman sits in the lobby of LinkedIn’s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters on May 7, 2013. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)