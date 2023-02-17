Former Top JP Morgan Executive Jes Staley’s Emails Released Showing Links To Jeffrey Epstein

An unredacted lawsuit claims that a former top J.P. Morgan executive had a “profound” friendship with the disgraced pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, sharing emails coded “Snow White” that referred to sex with underage girls.

Epstein operated a sex trafficking ring on his private island in the Virgin Islands. He died in a New York jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

In a federal lawsuit against J.P. Morgan, the Virgin Islands government claims that Jes Staley, Epstein’s private banker, was in close contact and visited Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion and private island many times, even while Epstein was in jail.

J.P. Morgan executives knew Epstein was a convicted sex offender but ignored red flags and helped Epstein run his sex ring by allowing him to transfer and withdraw huge sums of money, according to the lawsuit.

The unsealed documents allege more than 20 sex trafficking victims were paid through J.P. Morgan accounts, ABC affiliate WPBF in West Palm Beach reported.

Epstein’s name has been linked to famous friends, associates and acquaintances including former President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton,Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, Prince Andrew The Duke of York, New York Daily News former owner Mort Zuckerman, and actor-director Woody Allen.

Epstein kept a 92-page “black book” of contacts.

“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy,” Trump told New York Magazine in 2002. “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”



U.S. Virgin Islands prosecutors said in the civil complaint that Epstein and Staley had shared “discussions of sex with young women.”

More than 1,000 emails between Epstein and Staley from 2008 to 2012 included one asking if the banking executive “needed anything.” Staley replied “Yup.” In another email in July 2010, Staley wrote “Maybe they’re tracking u? That was fun. Say hi to Snow White.” Epstein replied, “W]hat character would you like next?” Staley answered, “Beauty and the Beast.” Epstein said, “well one side is available.”

The men used the names of Disney princesses as code for the women that Epstein trafficked, according to the lawsuit, the Independent reported. Epstein also emailed Staley “photos of young women in seductive poses.”

JP Morgan handled Epstein’s payments to recruiters and victims, servicing approximately 55 Epstein accounts between 1998 and 2013. Epstein was first arrested in Florida in 2006 for soliciting minors. Staley admitted to continuing his relationship with Epstein until 2015.

In a 2009 email while Epstein was under house arrest for soliciting minors in Florida, Staley reportedly told Epstein that his secluded private island, Little St James, was “an amazing place.” Staley has denied the allegations.

“Presently, I’m in the hot tub with a glass of white wine,” Staley allegedly wrote in an email. “Next time, we’re here together. I owe you much. And I deeply appreciate our friendship. I have few so profound.”

Epstein was convicted of procuring a child for prostitution in 2008.

The Virgin Islands is not suing Staley, but claims that his former employer “profited handsomely from the hundreds of millions of dollars in assets in those accounts”. It also argues that JPMorgan failed to meet federal requirements by not filing suspicious activity reports against Epstein with the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.

Separately, Epstein’s victims are also suing JPMorgan for Staley’s alleged role in Epstein’s sex trafficking, Bloomberg reported.

Staley left J.P. Morgan in 2013 to became CEO of Barclays but had to quit that job in 2021 when U.K. regulators started investigating his relationship with Epstein and whether he had fully disclosed the extent of his ties with Epstein before joining Barclays.

Images: Sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had some powerful friends and associates (New York State Sex Offender Registry/AP, March 28, 2017 / These included Barclays CEO Jes Staley, pictured at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit, Oct. 10, 2019, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) / Bill Gates at the Gates Foundation Goalkeepers Conference, Sept. 20, 2017 in New York (PBG/AAD/STAR MAX/IPx)