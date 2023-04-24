Report: U.S. Government May Charge President’s Son With Tax Crimes

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden is in hot water–again. This time, he may actually face federal charges. Federal prosecutors are considering four possible charges against Hunter. Possible charges are two misdemeanor tax counts for failure to file taxes, a single felony count of tax evasion, and a felony count related to a gun purchase.

The possible charges are two misdemeanor counts for failure to file taxes, a single felony count of tax evasion related to a business expense for one year of taxes, and the gun charge, NBC News reported. The gun charge is a potential felony.

The FBI actually wrapped up most of its investigation about a year ago, two senior law enforcement sources told NBC News. And the IRS reportedly completed its investigation over a year ago as well. But it’s taken until now for the two agencies to consider bringing charges.

JUST IN: Federal prosecutors have considered charging Hunter Biden with three tax crimes and a charge related to a gun purchase, per CNBC. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) April 21, 2023

U.S. Attorney David Weiss, appointed by President Donald Trump and retained by the Biden administration, will decide on what charges, if any.

The federal investigation of Hunter Biden began in 2018, starting as an inquiry into his international business relationships, including any possible national security implications. The investigation morphed into an examination of the income he earned from those ventures and a false statement he’s alleged to have made during the gun purchase.



Black Americans Have the Highest Mortality Rates But Lowest Levels of Life Insurance

Are you prioritizing your cable entertainment bill over protecting and investing in your family?

Smart Policies are as low as $30 a month, No Medical Exam Required

Click Here to Get Smart on Protecting Your Family and Loves Ones, No Matter What Happens

In 2018, during a period when Hunter admitted to using cocaine, he filled out a form for the purchase of a gun that included a question about whether he was addicted to or abusing any unlawful substance. He allegedly lied on the form, which is a criminal offense.

When purchasing a .38 caliber gun, Hunter wrote on the Firearm Transaction Record that he did not use unlawful drugs but later admitted in his memoir that he was a crack addict at the time, The Daily Mail reported.

A 2020 subpoena requested years’ worth of financial information on Hunter, who had a lucrative board position on the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.

In early April, a man serving as an IRS supervising agent possibly involved in the case asked for whistleblower protections. The agent is claiming politics are “improperly infecting decisions” in a certain investigation, The Daily Mail reported.

The whistleblower’s lawyer sent a letter to authorities obtained by The Daily Mail that claimed “detail preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols that would normally be followed by career law enforcement professionals in similar circumstances if the subject were not politically connected.”

When asked about the whistleblower’s claims White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, answered, “I want to be very clear here. The president respects the rule of law and the independence of the Department of Justice,’ Jean-Pierre said when asked about the investigation into President Joe Biden’s son.

“We believe that it should be independent. I’m not going to go beyond that.”

FILE – President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass on Aug. 13, 2022. Biden is in Kiawah Island with his family on vacation. An IRS special agent is seeking whistleblower protection to disclose information regarding what the agent contends is mishandling of an investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. That is according to a letter to Congress obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)