Federal Agents, US Govt. Believe They Have Enough To Charge Joe Biden’s Son, Hunter Biden, With Crimes

The Federal Bureau of Investigation believes its agents have gathered enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, with crimes, according to a report by The Washington Post.

According to the Post’s anonymous source, the charges would be related to tax crimes and making a false statement to purchase a gun.

The investigation into Biden began in 2018 and stemmed from suspicion he didn’t report all of his income from overseas business dealings — particularly ties he had to a Ukrainian energy plant when his father was Vice-President.

Biden, who admitted to heavily using crack cocaine in 2018, also filed a gun application in October the same year.

According to the Post, he answered “no” to the question which asked if he was “an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?”

After years of probing, the FBI has sent its finding to U.S. Attorney’s office in Delaware.

One of Biden’s attorneys, Chris Clark, slammed the leak about the investigation’s recent developments as illegal.

“It is a federal felony for a federal agent to leak information about a Grand Jury investigation such as this one,” Clark told the Post in a written statement. “Any agent you cite as a source in your article apparently has committed such a felony. We expect the Department of Justice will diligently investigate and prosecute such bad actors. As is proper and legally required, we believe the prosecutors in this case are diligently and thoroughly weighing not just evidence provided by agents, but also all the other witnesses in this case, including witnesses for the defense. That is the job of the prosecutors. They should not be pressured, rushed, or criticized for doing their job.”



Clark also told CBS he expects prosecutors to weigh as much evidence from the defense as they do the agents when deciding whether or not to charge his client.

Trump appointee David C. Weiss is overseeing the investigation into Biden at the U.S. Justice Department. Attorney General Merrick Garland has gone on record stating there won’t be any tampering with the case.

“There will not be interference of any political or improper kind,” Garland said. “We put the investigation in the hands of a Trump appointee from the previous administration.”

President Biden has expressed his belief in his son’s innocence. He’s also been emphatic that he had no involvement in his son’s overseas business affairs.

Hunter Biden has denied any wrongdoing.

“I take this matter very seriously, but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” Biden said in a statement in Dec. 2020.

PHOTO: Then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden appear at a Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game in Washington, Jan. 30, 2010. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)