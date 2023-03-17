Pentagon UFO Chief Says Mothership And Baby Planes Probing Solar System Possible

The government has become surprisingly more open about the possible existence of unidentified flying objects. Most recently, Pentagon officials stated in a draft document that aliens could actually be exploring our solar system. The officials also said alien beings could be releasing smaller probes to study planets.

In fact, the head of the Pentagon’s unidentified aerial phenomena research office stated in the draft there is a possibility that extraterrestrial motherships and smaller probes may be visiting planets in our solar system, Military Times reported.

This is something the late Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad talked about decades ago.

“…An artificial interstellar object could potentially be a parent craft that releases many small probes during its close passage to Earth, an operational construct not too dissimilar from NASA missions,” the report read. “These ‘dandelion seeds’ could be separated from the parent craft by the tidal gravitational force of the Sun or by a maneuvering capability.”

The draft research report was authored by Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of the Pentagon’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), and Abraham Loeb, chairman of Harvard University’s astronomy department, and was released on March 7. The document, entitled “Physical Constraints on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena,” focuses on UFOs.

The AARO was established in July 2022 and is responsible for tracking objects in the sky, underwater, and in space, The New York Post reported.

The release of the research paper comes at a time when the U.S. admitted it shot down at least three unidentified objects within the country’s airspace.

Elijah Muhammad taught his followers that the vision of the prophet Ezekiel, which Jews call the Merkabah, was a UFO that he called the Mother Wheel or Mother Plane.

The book “The Mother Plane (UFO’s): Elijah Muhammad’s Analysis of Ezekiel’s Wheel” by Elijah Muhammad features 16 articles written by Muhammad in the Nation of Islam’s official Newspaper, Muhammad Speaks, beginning May 1973. This book examines Ezekiel’s vision and what Elijah Muhammad says that God taught him about it. What’s called UFOs today is in fact the wheel which eludes the scientists of this world, according to Muhammad.

Photo: Elijah Muhammad at his home in Chicago, Feb. 12, 1972. (AP Photo/Edward Kitch) / Illustration of a UFO hovering over the U.S. Pentagon. (Canva via Getty)