Comedian Tom Segura Says Washcloths Are For Poor People: Black America Responds

Comedian Tom Segura seems to think using washcloths for bathing is funny–and a poor people’s thing. His remarks set off a flurry of pushback with folks calling him racist.

Segura is a comedian and podcaster who hosts “Your Mom’s House” podcast with his wife, Christina Pazsitzky. He recently came under fire for saying that using washcloths in the shower is something that poor people do. The two were blasted after a short clip from the podcast went viral.

In the clip, he said, “I only met poor people who use them.” To which his wife asked, “Isn’t it also European?” Her question alludes to the suggestion that he was equating washcloths to poor Black people.

"Washcloths are for poor people" is the hottest take pic.twitter.com/ASb8HVFVvD — Stop slouching (@MrLawson) March 2, 2023

Segura and Pazsitzky are stand-up comedians who have been married since 2008, Sportskeeda reported. The comment about washcloths sparked a debate about hygiene, cleaning habits and racism.

Here’s what Black Twitter had to say.

Some wondered if Segura was joking or not.

“He’s prob making a joke about ‘the poors’ but that shit feels a lil too diet black for me. Felt like he was using poor as the 0 calorie nigga,” tweeted Stop slouching, who later added, “Tom Segura is usually funny. Now that I know this is his stance I’ll be skipping his content”



He's prob making a joke about "the poors" but that shit feels a lil too diet black for me. Felt like he was using poor as the 0 calorie nigga — Stop slouching (@MrLawson) March 2, 2023

Tom Segura is usually funny. Now that I know this is his stance I'll be skipping his content — Stop slouching (@MrLawson) March 2, 2023

Others called out the couple for bad hygiene.

“Tom Segura and his wife Christina Pazsitzky recently came under fire for saying that using washcloths in the shower is something that poor people do. These beasts were taught how to bathe. They thought bubbles were witchcraft. Now they’re admitting they don’t bathe daily,” I am tweeted.

Tom Segura and his wife Christina Pazsitzky recently came under fire for saying that using washcloths in the shower is something that poor people do.



These beasts were taught how to bathe. They thought bubbles were witchcraft. Now they’re admitting they don’t bathe daily pic.twitter.com/SmQVJD7hEN — I Am (@wokemelaninaire) March 7, 2023

Others said the joke didn’t make sense.

“So poor people have more access to clean wash clothes than everyone else?? This makes no sense whatsoever!!” tweeted Kyana Calls.

“Remember that our ancestors taught the same Europeans how to bathe, read, eat and not sleep with animals… so….” Marques Bowden tweeted.

So poor people have more access to clean wash clothes than everyone else?? This makes no sense whatsoever!! — Kyana Calls🧊🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@KyanaSTT365) March 7, 2023

Remember that our ancestors taught the same Europeans how to bathe, read, eat and not sleep with animals… so…. pic.twitter.com/SSx2pzWZ6w — Marques Bowden (@MarquesBowden) March 7, 2023

Segura and Pazsitzky aren’t the only white people confused by washcloths. Alexis Ohanian, the husband of tennis great Serena Williams, recently admitted he never used washcloths until he got married to her, The Source reported.

Twitter user Joel Saxon went viral last year for a poll asking if his followers are “full-body washers” or the “armpits and genitals only” type?

Ohanian, the Reddit co-founder, commented and confessed that his wife clued him into washcloths. “I wasn’t this bad, but my wife definitely taught me what a washcloth was.”

One user asked him, “Wait… so what did you think the little towel in hotels was for?” Alexis answered, “maybe decoration? I just thought the bar of soap was an overachiever and could do it all.”