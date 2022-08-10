Tennis Legend And Tech Investor Serena Williams Considers Retirement: It’s Time For Me To Go In A Different Direction

Serena Williams may be hanging up her tennis racket after a 27-year career filled with countless wins, 23 grand singles slams, and other unmatched records, but she’s moving on to other ventures.

The tennis legend recently announced she is moving onward with retirement, although she said she doesn’t like the word “retirement.” In a first-person essay on Vogue.com, Williams said she will “evolve away from tennis” after this year’s U.S. Open, which begins August 29, to focus on “other things that are important to me.”

Williams, who played her first professional match in 1995, has won 73 career singles titles, 23 doubles titles, and two mixed doubles titles which include 39 grand slam titles — 23 singles grand slams, 14 doubles titles, and two mixed doubles titles, CBS 58 reported.

“There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction,” Williams, 40, posted on Instagram with a picture of herself on the cover of Vogue with the title: ‘Serena’s Farewell… I’m terrible at goodbyes.’

The post continued, “That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness, do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.”



In the Vogue article, Williams stressed: “I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”

Williams, who with older sister Venus transformed the sport, has won over $94.5 million in career prize money, more than any other female athlete, CNN reported. She will retire from tennis with a $260 million net worth, according to Fortune.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist has plenty to keep her occupied off the court, she is raising her four-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Williams also has multiple endorsement deals, a clothing and sports apparel line. And then there is her venture into the tech sector with her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, which she co-founded with Alison Rapaport Stillman, a veteran of JPMorgan, Wasserman and Melo7 Tech.

The $111 million venture capital fund already has nearly 60 investments. The fun focuses on underrepresented founders.

“Every morning, I’m so excited to walk downstairs to my office and jump onto Zooms and start reviewing decks of companies we’re considering investing in.”

Photo: Serena Williams of the US celebrates after winning a point against France’s Harmony Tan in a first round women’s singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)