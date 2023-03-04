Columbia University Becomes First Ivy League School To Throw SAT and ACT Admission Requirement in Trash

Columbia University became the first Ivy League college to drop standardized testing from its undergraduate admissions requirement permanently. The New York-based institution will no longer require SAT or ACT scores from applicants.

According to a report by the Columbia Spectator, the school first became “test-optional” at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. It extended its policy through the upcoming academic year’s admissions cycle.

The school has made the decision permanent, citing its desire to base student admission decisions on a more “holistic and contextual” set of factors.

“Our review is purposeful and nuanced — respecting varied backgrounds, voices and experiences — in order to best determine an applicant’s suitability for admission and ability to thrive in our curriculum and our community, and to advance access to our educational opportunities,” the university said in an announcement.

“We have designed our application to afford the greatest possible opportunity and flexibility for students to represent themselves fully and showcase their academic talents, interests and goals,” the announcement continued.

Students can choose to submit test scores if they want. However, not doing so won’t hinder them, Columbia University said.

“Students who choose not to submit test scores will not be at a disadvantage in our process,” the announcement said. “We will continue to evaluate all submitted information within an individualized application review process that considers the unique combination of circumstances shaping each applicant’s journey.”



Other universities, including the University of California, suspended SAT and ACT requirements for applicants during the pandemic. However, Columbia is the first Ivy League to make the policy permanent.

According to an announcement on its website, Columbia’s admissions increased after making standardized testing optional.

“Reflecting the growing diversity of Columbia’s student body, the number of admitted students who identified as students of color increased by 4 percent over last year; first-generation college students increased by 3 percent; Pell-grant-eligible students increased by 2 percent; and the representation of international students also increased by 2 percent,” the announcement said.

PHOTO: Adofo Muhammad, center, principal of Bedford Academy High School, teaches 10th and 11th graders in his Global Studies class on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2013 in New York. New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Schools Chancellor Dennis Walcott held an earlier press conference at the school to announce a record high Advance Placement (AP) and SAT exam scores for students city-wide. At Bedford Academy the number of students taking the SAT quadrupled since last year and tripled for AP since 2006, according to a press release statement. “About 98 percent of our students are going to college,” said Muhammad, ” But we won’t be satisfied until it’s a hundred.” (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)