University Of California Suspends SAT/ACT Requirements For 2021 Applicants

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

39 SHARES Share Tweet Share

The University of California is providing potential students with some relief during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic by suspending test requirements. In this Nov. 13, 2017 photo, Devante Kincade, quarterback for the Grambling’s NCAA college football game college football team, listens during a criminal justice class. Playing football at an HBCU is not just about entertaining halftime shows the schools are known for, it’s about community, he says. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The University of California is providing potential students with some relief during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. They have suspended required SAT and ACT standardized scores and will accept pass/fail grades for current juniors applying to become college freshman in 2021, EdSource reported.

The relaxed requirements are “intended to reassure students and families who have to make decisions in the coming weeks about fall 2021 applications, and is consistent with actions taken by other colleges and universities, a university statement said. “It is intended as an accommodation and not a permanent policy shift, and does not foreclose future (UC Regents) Board policy actions with respect to the use of standardized tests in University admissions for fall 2022 applicants and beyond.”

The university noted the change is only temporary and will last for one year. It was put in effect after standardized tests being cancelled this spring as the U.S. tries to combat the coronavirus.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 70: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to discuss the COVID-19 crisis. He talks about the failed leadership of Trump, Andrew Cuomo, CDC Director Robert Redfield, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, and New York Mayor de Blasio.

“We want to help alleviate the tremendous disruption and anxiety that is already overwhelming prospective students due to COVID-19,” said John A. Pérez, chair of the Board of Regents, the governing board for UC. “By removing artificial barriers and decreasing stressors — including suspending the use of the SAT — for this unprecedented moment in time, we hope there will be less worry for our future students.”

According to Ed Source, “the regents’ action was authorized under special procedures allowed for emergencies between regular meetings.”

With nine undergraduate campuses, including the prestigious UCLA Berkeley, the admissions acceptance deadline remains May 1 for freshman and June 1 for transfers.

t learn more about the eased requirements, visit the university’s newsroom.

Great call by the University of California system in the face of an unprecedented disruption to the lives of students around the world. Here's hoping more public and private colleges follow their lead: https://t.co/DrbD0478hP — Lauren Young (@thatlaurenyoung) April 1, 2020