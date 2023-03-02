Nas Celebrates 30-Year Career At Madison Square Garden, Announces Tour With Wu-Tang Clan

Queens, New York, hip-hop legend Nas has been rhyming for more than three decades, and on Feb. 24, the 49-year-old celebrated 30 years in music with a sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden. It was his first show at the legendary New York City venue.

In mid-1992, Nas, who was already known in New York City hip-hop circles, secured a record deal with Columbia Records. He dropped his groundbreaking debut album, “Illmatic,” in 1994.

According to most reviews, the Grammy Award winner was in high spirits for the one-night-only event.

“Live in Madison Square now, we on fire,” Nas said to the crowd, Billboard reported. He then broke into a performance of his song “I’m on Fire.”

Nas is also set to join the Wu-Tang Clan on a co-headlining tour.

His 34-song set was mainly centered around his “King’s Disease” trilogy of albums. The first installment dropped in 2020, the second in 2021, and the third in 2022. He performed such hits as “Blue Benz” and “Car 85” to party-flavored cuts like “Spicy” and “Get Light.”

He performed songs from his 2021 album, “Magic,” such as “Speechless” and “Wave Gods.”



And, he was joined on stage by other legends, including star producer Hit Boy and the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. performed “You Remind Me.” Nas also brought out fellow rapper AZ for “Life’s a Bitch,” and Old School rhyme master Slick Rick, for “Hey Young World.”

Nas also ran through a medley of tracks — “The Message,” Street Dreams,” “If I Ruled The World,” “Hate Me Now,” “Made You Look” and “One Mic,” Vibe reported.

Before leaving the stage, Nas admitted, “I don’t want to leave yet.” And he didn’t. He stayed on stage and spun out another array of hits, including “Hot Boyz (Remix),” “Oochie Wally” and “Owe Me.”

He ended the night saying, “We did it!”

