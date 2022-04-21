Nas And Wu-Tang Join Forces To Launch National ‘NY State Of Mind’ Tour

New York City hip-hop icons Nas and Wu-Tang Clan are about to take their Big Apple rap swag nationwide with a joint 25-city tour. The “NY State of Mind” tour is set to kick off on Aug. 30 in St. Louis.

The co-headlining tour includes stops in Atlanta, Tampa, and Dallas before wrapping on Oct. 4 with a performance at Los Angeles’ historic Hollywood Bowl. But so far, there are no stops in NYC. The closest is a date in Newark, New Jersey, on Sept. 13. Tickets for the NY State of Mind Tour go on sale on April 26.

Wu-Tang collective members RZA, GZA, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna have all signed on. All members are in their 50s.

Okay but is this including ALL living members of Wu? ANSWER ME!!! pic.twitter.com/TEpIH4MS9W — rent em spoons (@KayLeigh850) April 20, 2022

Nas, 48, recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of the release of his 2002 critically acclaimed album, “God’s Son.” In March 2021, Nas earned his first-ever Grammy Award for best rap album for his 12th solo studio album, “King’s Disease.” Five months later, he released “King’s Disease II,” his 13th studio album. In 1994, Nas released his groundbreaking debut album, “Illmatic.”

Wu-Tang was recently honored by the Library of Congress when the group’s 1993 debut album, “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers),” was chosen for inclusion in the National Recording Registry, Rolling Stone reported.

Although Nas and the Wu-Tang have never formally toured together, they have worked together on various projects. Nas has appeared as a featured artist on several tracks by members of Wu-Tang as well as the whole group. These include “Verbal Intercourse” in 1995 with members Raekwon and Ghostface Killah, on a song titled “Let My N—- Live” from Wu-Tang Clan’s 2000 album “The W.” Another Raekwon collaboration was called “Rich & Black” from his 2011 album, “Shaolin vs. Wu-Tang,” People reported.

Most recently, Nas appeared in the 2019 Showtime documentary series “Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men” to reflect on his time working with the group.

Here’s a full list of tour dates from Live Nation:

Aug. 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 1 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoﬀ Music Center

Sept. 2 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 3 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sept. 7 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Sept. 8 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

Sept. 9 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sept. 10 – Mansﬁeld, MA – Xﬁnity Center

Sept. 13 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sept. 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sept. 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiﬀy Lube Live

Sept. 17 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun Sept. 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 22 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sept. 25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 26 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 30 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct. 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Oct. 2 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Oct. 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Photo: Wu-Tang Clan member RZA attends the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., July 26, 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)/ Nas performs at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)