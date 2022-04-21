Nas And Wu-Tang Join Forces To Launch National ‘NY State Of Mind’ Tour

New York City hip-hop icons Nas and Wu-Tang Clan are about to take their Big Apple rap swag nationwide with a joint 25-city tour. The “NY State of Mind” tour is set to kick off on Aug. 30 in St. Louis.
The co-headlining tour includes stops in Atlanta, Tampa, and Dallas before wrapping on Oct. 4 with a performance at Los Angeles’ historic Hollywood Bowl. But so far, there are no stops in NYC. The closest is a date in Newark, New Jersey, on Sept. 13. Tickets for the NY State of Mind Tour go on sale on April 26.
Wu-Tang collective members RZA, GZA, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna have all signed on. All members are in their 50s.
Nas, 48, recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of the release of his 2002 critically acclaimed album, “God’s Son.” In March 2021, Nas earned his first-ever Grammy Award for best rap album for his 12th solo studio album, “King’s Disease.” Five months later, he released “King’s Disease II,” his 13th studio album. In 1994, Nas released his groundbreaking debut album, “Illmatic.”
Wu-Tang was recently honored by the Library of Congress when the group’s 1993 debut album, “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers),” was chosen for inclusion in the National Recording Registry, Rolling Stone reported.
Although Nas and the Wu-Tang have never formally toured together, they have worked together on various projects. Nas has appeared as a featured artist on several tracks by members of Wu-Tang as well as the whole group. These include “Verbal Intercourse” in 1995 with members Raekwon and Ghostface Killah, on a song titled “Let My N—- Live” from Wu-Tang Clan’s 2000 album “The W.” Another Raekwon collaboration was called “Rich & Black” from his 2011 album, “Shaolin vs. Wu-Tang,” People reported.
Most recently, Nas appeared in the 2019 Showtime documentary series “Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men” to reflect on his time working with the group.
Here’s a full list of tour dates from Live Nation:
Aug. 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 1 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoﬀ Music Center
Sept. 2 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 3 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Sept. 7 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Sept. 8 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion
Sept. 9 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
Sept. 10 – Mansﬁeld, MA – Xﬁnity Center
Sept. 13 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Sept. 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sept. 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiﬀy Lube Live
Sept. 17 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sun Sept. 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 22 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sept. 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sept. 25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 26 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sept. 30 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Oct. 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Oct. 2 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
Oct. 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Photo: Wu-Tang Clan member RZA attends the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., July 26, 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)/ Nas performs at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)