Hampton University Alumnus Calvin Butts Jr Is Becoming A Private Equity Mogul: 5 Things to Know

Calvin Butts Jr. is the son of revered civil rights and religious leader Dr. Calvin Butts Sr. While his late father paved a path in community activism, Butts Jr. has taken a different route. The Hampton University alumnus is well on his way to becoming a private equity and real estate mogul.

Here are five things to know.

1. Butts Jr.: Getaway Society

He is the co-founder of Getaway Society, a luxury vacation rental home company. Founded in 2014, the company has a real estate portfolio valued at more than $5 million.

His co-founder and business partner in the venture is Carrington Carter, who is also a graduate of Historically Black University Hampton. When his old college friend Carter presented his business plan for vacation rental homes while meeting up at Hampton University’s homecoming in 2013, Butts Jr. loved the concept. He wrote an investment check soon after–and then became a co-founder.

The partners purchased their first property in the Poconos Mountains in September 2014. Since then, Getaway Society has purchased vacation properties in Martha’s Vineyard and Hilton Head, SC, the Savanna Tribune reported.

Getaway Society is a luxury vacation rental home company with properties in Martha’s Vineyard, Hilton Head, the Poconos, Gatlinburg, and Orlando. Founded by Calvin L. Butts, Jr. and Carrington M. Carter, their love for travel, exploring the world, social and family gatherings, and meeting new people served as the catalyst to starting the company.

If you've ever rented a vacation home with family, friends, or friends of friends, you know there's nothing like the experience and bonding that results from dwelling together in a home away from home. We provide that experience for people all over the world.



2. Butts Jr.: HBCU Grad

According to Butts, attending an HBCU has played a significant role in his business achievements.

“Being at Hampton since that very first day in a family environment and having the faculty so dedicated to your success. I’ve built relationships that have lasted until my post-graduate life, and they have been valuable throughout this whole experience. Having people come together from different and similar backgrounds to succeed created examples that I still use in partnerships today,” he explained on the Hampton University website.

He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Hampton in 2002. In 2011 and 2014, he furthered his executive education by attending Harvard Business School, where he studied digital marketing and healthcare delivery. Butts later earned an Executive MBA from the Richard J. Fox School of Business and Management at Temple University.

He serves on the trustee board at Hampton University, and actively supports the athletic department in the same manner his father supported Savannah State University.

He is also married to a Hampton University alumna, April Butts of Clifton, Virginia.

4. Butts Jr.: Angel investor to Black founders

Butts, Jr. is also building on his career as an angel investor through East Chop Capital, which he co-founded with Carter in 2018. The concept behind ECC is to help Black founders. Lack of access to capital is a major challenge for businesses and entrepreneurs, especially Black-owned businesses. ECC aims to eliminate that disparity by providing resources to the businesses that need them, from seed to late-stage companies, according to the company’s website.

4. Butts Jr.: Private equity mogul

Butts Jr. is a general partner in the private equity firm East Chop Capital (ECC). In this role, he provides the opportunity for his clients to build wealth and multiple revenue streams through curated and vetted investments across real estate, hospitality, travel, technology, financial services, media, and sports.

A real estate fund, ECC owns and manages more than $20 million worth of homes in vacation communities.

Additionally, his family office CB3 Holdings has a portfolio of more than 30 companies. This includes Uncle Nearest, the fastest-growing Black-owned spirits company. According to the Hampton website, Butts’ portfolio also includes ownership of several successful healthcare, medical education, consulting, and marketing agencies.

5. Calvin Butts Sr.

Calvin Butts was an American academic administrator and a senior pastor of Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist Church, which historically was the largest Black church in New York City. He led the Abyssinian Development Corporation and was president of the State University of New York College at Old Westbury. Butts is known for his longtime community activism and for being an ardent civil rights leader.

Butts died of pancreatic cancer on October 28, 2022, at his home in Harlem, at age 73.



