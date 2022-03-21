Black America Responds To HBCU Hampton University Funding Free Housing And Tuition For Up To 100 International Students From Ukraine

Hampton University recently announced it would be offering free tuition, room and board to 50 to 100 international students from Ukraine due to ongoing war and devastation in the European country.

“The collective Hampton University faculty, staff and students are heartbroken because the war-torn country of Ukraine must deal with atrocities like the bombing of maternity wards, hospitals and other civilian areas,” said Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey. “I think this partnership is something that can be beneficial to a great number of students and families. My entire career has been focused on helping people to achieve and meet their goals.”

Students would also have the option to stay at Hampton and pay regular tuition and fees for the summer semester.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

This isn’t the first time the popular HBCU has offered displaced international students a temporary educational home. It also took in Bahamian students in 2019 after Hurricane Dorian devastated the island nation.

While some people celebrated the move, not everyone was warm to the idea. Some in Black America questioned Hampton’s motives, while others pointed out the racism many African students said they experienced when trying to flee Ukraine.

Still others said the slots should be filled by Black American students.

Here are some of the critical reactions from Twitter.

“Well, the HBCUs are at it again. Do you think this has ANYTHING to do with all the alleged ‘federal dollars’ they have (allegedly) received?” Black Authority tweeted.

Well, the HBCUs are at it again.

Do you think this has ANYTHING to do with all the alleged "federal dollars" they have (allegedly) received?



https://t.co/zSx0qNMlg6 — Black Authority (@TheBlackChannel) March 18, 2022

“Wow. An HBCU is giving free rides to people who (1) are violently abusive towards Black people as we have seen in numerous videos and (2) are okay with ‘whites only’ transportation policies. Will Black students be safe when these people are on campus?” SoulfulSugar tweeted.

Wow. An HBCU is giving free rides to people who (1) are violently abusive towards Black people as we have seen in numerous videos and (2) are okay with "whites only" transportation policies. Will Black students be safe when these people are on campus? — SoulfulSugar (@SoulfulSugar2) March 18, 2022

Students from the Ukraine should not be allowed to attend Hampton University. I prefer to see more Black Americans at HBCUs. However, the traitors must be removed from the schools need to hit the reset button. pic.twitter.com/9MymFW9XBR — Toni Carter (@ToniLaNae) March 20, 2022

“Students from the Ukraine should not be allowed to attend Hampton University. I prefer to see more Black Americans at HBCUs. However, the traitors must be removed from the schools need to hit the reset button” Toni Carter tweeted.

It shows that most HBCU are just clicked in with the Democrats. This is a move directly from the DNC for funding. Hampton is getting money for doing this. — Kareem Baldwin (@KareemBaldwin1) March 20, 2022

“HBCU’s are offering free room and board to white Ukrainian refugees. Hampton university is giving free room and board to the same Ukrainians that turned their back on African students in a crisis! Cccchhhhhhiiiiiiilllllllleeeeee these schools be performative AF” Pussy Mount him Lion tweeted @DonPumGato.

HBCU’s are offering free room and board to white Ukrainian refugees 🙄😒



Hampton university is giving free room and board to the same Ukrainians that turned their back on African students in a crisis!



Cccchhhhhhiiiiiiilllllllleeeeee these schools be performative AF pic.twitter.com/Zfxazcl3I7 — Pussy Mount him Lion 😻 (@DonPumGato) March 18, 2022

Lol Hampton University deadasss wild for offering 50 Ukraine students free room, board & tuition while niggas working 3 jobs just to keep the Bursar Office off their backs — Brotha Maady (@MaadyBK67) March 21, 2022

Theare are Black Folks in ongoing conflict known as the Confederate South – Hampton University to Offer Free Room, Board and Tuition to Ukrainian and International Students Studying in Ukraine Displaced by Ongoing Conflict : Hampton University News: https://t.co/mw84assFtP — FridayJones (@IAMFridayJones) March 17, 2022

But Hampton Universities President wants to give free tuition, room & board to Ukrainians who are some of the biggest racists in world. Call Dr. William R. Harvey, Hampton University (757)727.5231

presidentsoffice@hamptonu.edu to demand he not do that to his students @_hampton https://t.co/JjsyedJjcZ — Noirdos (@noirdosser) March 18, 2022

Hampton University’s priorities are out of order. Free room and board for students from Ukraine ??? We got a 200 dollar book stipend… no iPads. Mold and cold water in the dorms. God knows what’s in that cafe food.I pray some better leadership comes as Harvey makes his exit. — Naomi (@zoeynaomii) March 18, 2022

Just read an article that said Hampton University is giving free tuition to any students from Ukraine. This is another example of white privilege. How many African nations had refugees and not one University black or white tried to help…. — Mr.HistoryTeacher (@lifted_truth) March 21, 2022

There were some Twitter users who came to Hampton’s defense, however, stating the university was just showing humanity and empathy.

I really hate that y’all act like we (Hampton University) doesn’t take people after most events. We took Haitians after the earthquake, Bahamians after the Hurricane, New Orleans students after Katrina. It’s a practice of showing humanity. — LaVonne Idlette, OLY (@idlette) March 19, 2022

So very proud of my alma mater Hampton University💙 ⚓️💙📚 for loving on those who are suffering and lending a helping hand.👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾. #HBCUpride #empathy #leadership #generosity @_HamptonU https://t.co/rH58qQYwTq — Margot Goodson, VP, Head of SAP North America D&I (@MargotGoodson) March 18, 2022

IN THE ORIGINAL PHOTO: This image of Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey is cropped from an image of when then-Vice President Mike Pence participated in a roundtable Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Proton Therapy Institute in Hampton, VA. (Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen). Retrieved from Wikimedia via Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=87320773