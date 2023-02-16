Do Mainstream Media Care If US Government Blew Up Nord Stream 2 Pipeline? Seymour Hersh Story Ignored

On Feb. 8, Pulitzer winning journalist Seymour Hersh wrote a blog on his in-depth report claiming that President Joe Biden’s administration deliberately blew up the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. According to the blog entitled “How America Took Out The Nord Stream Pipeline,” he pointed the finger at the U.S. Navy as being behind the Nord Stream pipeline explosion. So why hasn’t mainstream media picked up the bombshell story?

When explosions ripped through and shut down the Nord Stream pipeline, Russia’s largest gas pipeline to Europe, between Sept. 26 and 29, 2002, the U.S., European Union, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and Russia all agreed the damage and gas leaks pointed to sabotage but disagreed with who did the sabotage. Conspiracy theorists–-as well as Russia– said the U.S. government blew up the pipeline.

Opened in 2011, Nord Stream is an undersea pipeline that stretches 745 miles under the Baltic Sea from the Russian coast near St. Petersburg to north-eastern Germany. It can send a maximum of 170m cubic meters of gas per day from Russia to Germany, according to the BBC.

But in his blog, Hersh cited an unnamed source who claimed Americans planted remotely triggered explosives that wrecked three of the four pipelines that carry natural gas from Russia to Europe.

New York Times has yet to acknowledge Sy Hersh's report that US blew up Nord Stream 2. But here's NYT's @charlie_savage — a dupe of both Russiagate & "Russian Bounties" — trying very hard to denigrate one of the most accomplished journalists of all time: https://t.co/688SIVMYIR pic.twitter.com/eQV3vWyThi — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) February 15, 2023



Hersh claims that in June, U.S. Navy divers were deployed to the Baltic Sea where they attached C4 explosive charges to the pipeline, and in September Biden ordered its destruction.

Hersh charged that the Navy conducted the operation under the cover of a NATO maritime exercise, BALTOPS 22, The New York Post reported.

In his blog, Hersh suggested President Joe Biden ordered the explosions to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from “weaponiz[ing] natural gas for his political and territorial ambitions,” as Germany — and the rest of Europe — relied heavily on Russia for natural gas.

Hersh is a former reporter for the Associated Press and New York Times as well as a longtime contributor to the New Yorker. Hersh first gained recognition in 1969 for exposing the My Lai Massacre and its cover-up during the Vietnam War, for which he received the 1970 Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting. He has also won two National Magazine Awards and five George Polk Awards. In 2004, he received the George Orwell Award.

White House says blog post on Nord Stream explosion “utterly false,” Reuters reported.

Despite the evidence Hersh presents and the government’s denial, corporate media has barely picked up the story.

According to MiniPress, entirety of the corporate media’s attention given to the story consisted of: a 166-word mini report in Bloomberg; one five-minute segment on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight”; one 600-word round-up in The New York Post; and a rebuttal piece by Business Insider.

If the Biden administration really did work closely with the Norwegian government to blow up Nord Stream 2, “it ranks as one of the worst terrorist attacks in history; a flagrant act of aggression against a supposed ally,” MiniPress reported.

