Conspiracy Theorists Claim The US Government Blew Up The Nord Stream Pipeline, Not Russia

Nord Stream 1 is Russia’s largest gas pipeline to Europe, and between Sept. 26 and 29, a series of explosions caused leaks in the Nord Stream 1 as well as a second pipeline Nord Stream 2 pipelines. The United States, European Union, NATO, and Russia all agree the damage and gas leaks point to sabotage but disagree with who did the sabotage. Conspiracy theorists–-as well as Russia– are saying the U.S. government blew up the pipeline.

Nord Stream 1 has been closed indefinitely. It normally supplies European Union states with about 35 percent of all the gas they import from Russia.

Opened in 2011, Nord Stream 1 is an undersea pipeline that stretches 745 miles under the Baltic Sea from the Russian coast near St. Petersburg to north-eastern Germany. It can send a maximum of 170m cubic metres of gas per day from Russia to Germany, according to the BBC.

RUSSIA'S SPY CHIEF NARYSHKIN: WE HAVE MATERIALS SHOWING WESTERN ROLE IN NORD STREAM INCIDENTS – INTERFAX. — Breaking Market News ⚡️ (@financialjuice) September 30, 2022

What everyone does know is that hundreds of pounds of TNT were used to damage the Nord Stream pipelines, Sweden and Denmark recently told the United Nations’ Security Council. Sweden and Denmark declared that TNT was used deliberately to damage the pipelines, Business Insider reported.

Pentagon chief: Too soon to say who might be behind Nord Stream pipeline ruptures https://t.co/iXRReEjzPn pic.twitter.com/BOHqSMYJbY — Reuters (@Reuters) September 30, 2022



Are you interested in getting smart on Life Insurance?

No Doctor Visit Required, Get Policy for as low as $30 per Month

Click here to take the next step

“The magnitude of the explosions was measured at 2.3 and 2.1 on the Richter Scale, respectively, probably corresponding to an explosive load of several hundred kilos,” the two countries said, per Barrons. “All available information indicates that those explosions are the result of a deliberate act.”

RUSSIA FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS NORD STREAM INCIDENT OCCURRED IN ZONE CONTROLLED BY AMERICAN INTELLIGENCE – RIA — First Squawk (@FirstSquawk) September 29, 2022

The Russian ambassador to the United Nations on Sept. 30 told the Security Council that the U.S. has much to gain in gas trade from damage to the Nord Stream pipeline system under the Baltic Sea.

“American liquefied natural gas suppliers should be celebrating the manifold increase in LNG supplies to Europe,” Russian diplomat Vasily Alekseevich Nebenzya, the current Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations, said.

We know the US Government always told the complete truth about the USS Maine, the RMS Lusitania, the USS Greer, the Gulf of Tonkin, Iraqi babies in incubators, WMDs, etc. So there's every reason to believe they're telling the complete truth about the Nordstream pipeline explosion — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 28, 2022

Earlier that same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the U.S. and its allies blew up the Nord Stream, Reuters reported.

“The sanctions were not enough for the Anglo-Saxons: they moved onto sabotage,” he said. The United States and other countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against Russia since Putin sent his forces to invade Ukraine in late February.

The attack on #Nordstream is not unprecedented. There was a similar incident in the past: the Siberian gas pipeline sabotage which was considered one of the most successful CIA operations against Russian critical infrastructure https://t.co/cTKdnYR742 — Dilyana Gaytandzhieva (@dgaytandzhieva) September 29, 2022

The White House denied it was responsible for the damage.

“Let me be clear, the United States categorically denies any involvement in this incident and we reject an assertion saying the contrary,” Richard Mills, the U.S. deputy representative to the United Nations, said at the UN meeting.

Blaming the US for the Nord Stream pipeline explosions seems to lack any coherency or logic. The pipelines were practically out of action already with barely any gas flowing through them. It’s highly unlikely any major amount would ever be flowing through them again post Feb 23. — ELINT News (@ELINTNews) September 28, 2022

If the US blew up the pipes it would have either had to have done so either in league with other NATO nations and somehow convinced them and Germany to agree to this, or attacked the pipeline without notifying them, potentially fracturing NATO and destroying Western unity. — ELINT News (@ELINTNews) September 28, 2022

Putin knew full well he had essentially sacrificed Gazprom’s European gas sales with his invasion of Ukraine. Thus destroying useless pipelines that would no longer be providing any meaningful amounts of gas to Europe would seem a total waste of time for the US given the blowback — ELINT News (@ELINTNews) September 28, 2022

Back in February, Biden said the completion of the building of Nord Stream 2 pipeline won’t move ahead if Russia invades Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

President Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a joint news conference in early February that they are in complete agreement on sanctions against Moscow if Russia invaded Ukraine again, NPR reported.

The two countries also agreed that they would work together to stop the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline — a multibillion-dollar pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany. At the time, the pipeline was not yet operational.

KREMLIN: WE SEE SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PROFITS OF U.S. ENERGY COMPANIES SUPPLYING GAS TO EUROPE — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) September 28, 2022

Russia is one of the world’s largest producers of natural gas; Germany is one of the largest importers of that commodity.

“If Russia invades, that means tanks or troops crossing the border of Ukraine again, there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2,” Biden said in February. “We will bring an end to it.”

ATTENTION: THE CRAZIES THAT YOU LOCKED IN THE BASEMENT AND LAUGHED AT HAVE NOW SEIZED THE ASYLUM AND ARE IN COMPLETE CONTROL; NOW, IN ORDER TO REGAIN CONTROL OF THE ASYLUM, THE WHOLE BUILDING HAS TO BE DESTROYED BECAUSE YOU FOOLISHLY THOUGHT THEY WERE YOUR FRIENDS! pic.twitter.com/ca8PDGv0wt — Cynthia McKinney PhD (@cynthiamckinney) September 28, 2022

According to journalist Michael Tracey in a tweet, “Der Spiegel says the CIA warned the German government over the summer about “a possible attack scenario on the Nord Stream pipelines” in which the attack is carried out by Ukrainian forces.”

Der Spiegel says the CIA warned the German government over the summer about "a possible attack scenario on the Nord Stream pipelines" in which the attack is carried out by Ukrainian forces pic.twitter.com/JlKD4aqTMP — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 1, 2022

After suggesting the US blew up the pipelines, Tucker starts listing possible options for the Russian retaliation pic.twitter.com/XvmHolSSg4 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 28, 2022

Nord Stream gas pipeline incident:

– Denmark, Norway & Sweden are ruling the incident as intentional sabotage. Germany suspects targeted attack.

– Norway increased readiness levels at key infrastructure facilities.

– NATO and allies are actively looking into the situation. — Global: MilitaryInfo (@Global_Mil_Info) September 27, 2022

I don't know who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines. I do know that when solving a mystery, you look for motives. Russia has none; they can turn off the gas when they want. The U.S. has plenty: Blame Putin, escalate the war, advance green agenda, make EU dependent. Go from there. pic.twitter.com/WnJCSIYqUB — Jim Rickards (@JamesGRickards) September 28, 2022

Sabotage of Nordstream.



Nothing new, back during the Cold War, Reagan had planned with the CIA to sabotage a Russian pipeline. pic.twitter.com/oRRo3OGZg0 — Angelo Giuliano 🇮🇹 🇨🇭/ living in 🇨🇳 (@Angelo4justice3) September 28, 2022

🚨 Did you do this, ⁦@JoeBiden⁩, you sick psycho bastard⁉️



🔥Flashback: Biden warns Nord Stream 2 pipeline will not be operational if Russia invades Ukraine #NordStream https://t.co/iNodpQ054G — ♥️ Joy Reborn ♥️ (@RedRising11) September 27, 2022

It seems the #Nordstream Gas pipeline has been apparently “sabotaged” Of course the #US would never engage in that kind of underhand behaviour. Never. pic.twitter.com/6fsBEhbzXB — Chay Bowes 🏴‍☠️ (@BowesChay) September 27, 2022

💥 Nordstream 1 & 2 Pipelines bombed 💥



Evidence points to: US – via aircraft controlled, pre-positioned underwater drones. pic.twitter.com/K5MppKpYyd — Many Roads, One Destination 😎 (@DavidBo03050197) September 27, 2022

The Danish military has released volatile footage of a mysterious, frothing disturbance in the Baltic Sea in the vicinity of the Nordstream pipelines pic.twitter.com/vsHtHDUQHT — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 27, 2022

The most incendiary story in weeks…the sabotage of the Nordstream gas pipelines…received scant, if any, coverage in the U.S. mainstream media nightly news today.

This alone should lead you to wonder which parties were responsible for the attack. — TF Metals Report (@TFMetals) September 28, 2022

So Russia pays billions to get Nordstream 2 pipeline pumping gas to Europe so it will no longer have to pay transit fees to Ukraine & Poland. Then blows it up so it can keep paying billions to them. Thanks western media for relieving us of critical thinking skills — Faceplant (@FacePlantt44) September 27, 2022

According to @SecBlinken, the Nord Stream pipeline bombing "offers tremendous strategic opportunity for the years to come." Too bad that this tremendous opportunity for DC bureaucrats will come at the expense of everyone else, especially this coming winter. pic.twitter.com/T2eacQUuBF — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) October 1, 2022

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says the apparent terrorist attack on the Nord Stream pipelines is a “tremendous opportunity” to “once and for all remove the dependence on Russian energy”pic.twitter.com/R5x5u4pMvT — Wyatt Reed (@wyattreed13) October 2, 2022

Pipeline image credit: Dragan Mihajlovic, https://www.istockphoto.com/portfolio/DraganMihajlovic?mediatype=photography / Then-VP JoeBiden in Sojevo, Kosovo, Aug. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) / Russian President Vladimir Putin at a shooting gallery in Moscow, November 2006 (Tass)