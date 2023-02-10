Second New Jersey Council Member Murdered In A Week

Two Republican council members in New Jersey who worked for the same employer died of gunshot wounds in vehicles within a week of each other but local authorities say there was no connection between the death of the public servants — it was a “dreadful coincidence.”

Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour of Sayerville, about 22 miles south of Newark, was fatally shot on Feb. 1 with multiple gunshot wounds while driving her Nissan SUV. She crashed the car near her home, Middlesex County officials said. No arrests have been made in the case and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the effort to find her killer.

Milford Borough council member Russell Heller, 51, was shot dead in a murder-suicide a week after Dwumfour’s death, Fox News reported. Heller was found in his car at the PSE&G (Public Service Electric and Gas Company) facility in Franklin Township, according to reports. Milford is about 57 miles west of Newark.

Both Heller and Dwumfour worked for PSE&G, CNN reported. PSE&G is New Jersey’s largest utility.

Police have identified a suspect in Heller’s murder as a former colleague and fellow PSE&G employee, Gary T. Curtis, 58, the Somerset County prosecutor’s office said. Hours after Heller’s killing, police found Curtis dead in a vehicle from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the prosecutor’s office said.

Known as Pastor Eunice, Dwumfour, 31, had been a pastor for the Champions Royal Assembly Church in Newark before being elected to the council. She had served the Borough of Sayreville since November 2021 and was up for reelection in 2024. Dwumfour was a certified business analyst and scrum professional for Fire Congress Fellowship Inc. and a part-time EMT. She also served as a director of churches for the church, according to her LinkedIn page.



The Guardian reported that Dwumfou had a school-age child and had announced at a fall council meeting that she had recently married. Heller was also a parent, the New York Post reported.

It’s a “dreadful coincidence” that two public servants were recently gunned down, said Henry Schepens, the mayor of Milford Borough. “The common bond is that both of these council members love their town and were dedicated to doing good. It’s not for the money, because there is no money. But you want your town to be the best it can be, and you donate your time.”

Investigators said they believe Heller’s shooting was an isolated incident, and he was the intended target, Fox News reported.

Investigators at the scene of Dwumfour’s murder said she was videotaped speaking to the shooter moments before her death. Authorities said it appeared she was the intended target.

A witness said Dwumfour’s car was hit with about 12 shots and the vehicle came to a stop after crashing into two parked cars.

“There was one bullet hole in the passenger door and a bunch of bullet holes in the driver doo,” the witness said. “Some other neighbors said they saw someone running away with a mask on.”