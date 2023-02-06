Republican Councilwoman Murdered In New Jersey, Thought To Be Targeted

New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot outside her home on Feb. 1 while in her car.

A Black Republican, Dwumfour, 30, crashed her car around 7:15 p.m after being repeatedly shot while behind the wheel, officials said. She was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds after her white Nissan SUV crashed near her home.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has now joined the effort to find her killer.

FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Newark Field Office, James E. Dennehy, announced the FBI involvement on Feb. 2 in the Dwumfour case.

“The FBI is aware of that incident and we are working with all of our partners in order to find out more about that incident,” he said, Courier News reported.

A witness told The New York Post that Dwumfour’s car was hit with about 12 shots and the vehicle came to a stop after crashing into two parked cars, including the witness’s car.

“It took a second before I realized there was a dead body behind the wheel,” the witness explained. “She was slumped over the wheel with a black hoodie with brown fur covering her head, her hands were down by her side. There was one bullet hole in the passenger door and a bunch of bullet holes in the driver door. Some other neighbors said they saw someone running away with a mask on.”



Investigators at the murder scene told The Post that Dwumfour was caught on video speaking to the shooter just moments before her death. Authorities said it appeared she was the intended target.

Dwumfour had served the Borough of Sayreville since November 2021; she was not up for reelection until 2024. Dwumfour was a Certified Business Analyst and Scrum Professional for Fire Congress Fellowship Inc. and a part-time EMT. She also served as a Director of Churches for the Nigerian-based Champions Royal Assembly, according to her LinkedIn page.

It was reported by The Guardian that Dwumfou had a school-age child and that she announced at a fall council meeting that she had recently gotten married.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he was “stunned” by the news of the councilwoman’s murder.

“Her career of public service was just beginning, and by all accounts she had already built a reputation as a committed member of the Borough Council who took her responsibility with the utmost diligence and seriousness,” Murphy said in a statement. “I send my condolences to Councilwoman Dwumfour’s family and friends, her governing body colleagues, and the entire Sayreville community.”

Police search near the home of Sayreville councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour in the Parlin area of Sayreville, N.J., Feb. 2, 2023. Dwumfour was found shot to death in an SUV parked outside her home on Wednesday. According to the Middlesex County prosecutor’s office, she had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)/Eunice Dwumfour in her official Borough of Sayreville (undated) photo.