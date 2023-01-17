Highlights From Dr. Umar Johnson’s Breakfast Club Appearance

The ever-controversial Dr. Umar Johnson visited the popular morning radio show The Breakfast Club. As per usual, Johnson had more than a few eyebrow-raising statements.

The interview premiered on Dec 9, 2022.

According to his website, Johnson is a doctor of clinical psychology and a certified school psychologist who specializes in working with the parents of African-American children who receive special education and/or are diagnosed with disruptive behavior disorders.

Johnson gave the Breakfast Club co-host an update on the school, The Frederick Douglass Marcus Garvey Academy, he’s building for boys. There has been Johnson gave the Breakfast Club co-host an update on the school, The Frederick Douglass Marcus Garvey Academy, whch he’s building for boys. There has been controversy around Johnson’s fundraising efforts. Johnson said he had purchased the building and was in the middle of renovations, although he said he has had difficulty with unscrupulous construction workers. He said he had to ultimate turn away from Black-owned companies and hire white companies. “They [non-white] really didn’t do us right, so I said let’s go with some white folks…The white contractors have gotten us to the finish line in three months verses three years waiting for on our own people,” he explained. around Johnson’s’ fundraising efforts. Johnson said he had purchased the building and was in the middle of renovations, although he said he has had difficulty with unscrupulous construction workers. He said he had to ultimately turn away from Black-owned companies and hire white companies. “They [non-white] really didn’t do us right, so I said let’s go with some white folks…The white contractors have gotten us to the finish line in three months versus three years waiting on our own people,” he explained.



He said he hoped to have a grand opening in February.

He said there will be military and political studies including traditional African martial arts, the science of the Black family on how to be a good father financial literacy, agriculture, spiritual and astrological science, among other things. “We are nation-building prep,” the Pan-Afrikan psychologist said of his school’s curriculum.

He went on to explain his thoughts on why he feels President Barack Obama was elected. e said he was elected to force alternative sexual lifestyles on Black children as a “means of population control.

The Democratic Party doesn’t care about Black people; the Republicans don’t care about Black people…we have to get off the Democrat-Republican dichotomy,” he said. “Our dichotomy is freedom and oppression.”

On politics, he said, “old” Black elected leaders need to step down. “Why do we have people in the Congressional Black Caucus in their ’70s….they don’t want to pass the baton, he said. “When we get a taste of real power. We don’t want to give it up.”

He also called cash reparations a “trap.” he added, “Does that stop mass incarceration? Does that stop miseducation? Does that stop gentrification? Does that stop police genocide?” he asked. A better form of reparations, he said, would be to have only Black people control Black music. Why? “Because it is one of America’s biggest exports.”

