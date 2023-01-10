Popular Influencer Chef Cooked Up A Cancel: Past Colorism, Anti-Black Women Tweets Surface

Social media sensation Chef Way seems to have canceled himself. The Chef, who is popular for his cooking videos on social media, didn’t have too many kind words for Black women back in the day. His former tweets bashing mainly dark-skinned Black women have resurfaced, and they have derailed his standing as a popular food influencer.

Waymond Wesley, a Houston-based chef who describes himself as being “passionate about food science, modernist technique, and comfort food,” posts under the handle chefway on TikTok.

Where did you address it, and how? This is what you put out in the world, for years. How are you addressing it? pic.twitter.com/hc11FQvXHc — LOfficielEbony, JD (@LOfficielEbony) January 9, 2023

The brouhaha began over a recent TikTok video of him cooking pasta with oxtails. The video, which was posted on Jan. 7, wasn’t the problem; what people said in the comments was. In the comments, there was mention of disparaging tweets Wesley made around 2015 and 2016 against Black women (particularly dark-skinned Black women) and accused the chef of colorism and being anti-Black women.

On Twitter, Wesley used a different username. He replied to the comments made on to several people who called him out and said he “accepted accountability,” Daily Dot reported.

He is a hateful colorist trying to rebrand pic.twitter.com/EiVGW6QYoz — Bijoux♡ (@BijouxFleurette) January 8, 2023

Wesley (tweeting as @WaymoTheGod) commented on one photo of two Black women that “smh the dark one messed up the pic.” Then one of his Twitter followers replied by cropping the darker-skinned women out of the photo.



In another old tweet, Wesley posted a photo of a light-skinned woman as a means to fat shame and insult anyone with a darker skin tone.

“This is the perfect size woman and skin tone,” he wrote. “She’s healthy. Anything bigger/darker than this is garbage.”

In another past tweet, he described one dark-skinned Black woman as being “too black.”

A black colourist chef, is now feeling the consequences of hatred after being shamed for comparing trash to black women & more destructive views.



Apologising on Twitter saying, "Cooking saved me", @ChefWay__, even mocked the dead (Sandra Bland); with no mercy for POC 🤬 pic.twitter.com/giFv7ui0Yz — TANIZZLE.com (@iTanizzle) January 9, 2023

Wesley tried to address some of the commenters in replies on TikTok and later posted an apology to Twitter.

“To those I’ve hurt with my past tweets that have resurfaced, I am deeply sorry,” he wrote. “That was a moment in my life where I was sick in more ways than one. Cooking saved me. You have watched a flawed man heal. I will continue to heal and learn. Thanks for being along for the journey.”

that's not his girlfriend it's his "finance" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/whfFds8ZHB — ₿ɛɴɴყ ₿ᶤᄂᄂᶤ๏ɴ$ 👑 ∞ 𓂀 👽 (@OhEmGee713) January 9, 2023

Apology or not, his resurfaced comments had cost him at least one business partnership. Anova Culinary announced it has ended its affiliation Chef Way, Latestly reported.

Homie said all of that just to be everything he hates…. Fat, dark, unhealthy, receding hairline and corny @ChefWay__ pic.twitter.com/8gUoDd5qv8 — dominican baddness sr. (@steezyrocko) January 8, 2023

Stephen Svajian, CEO of Anova Culinary, announces they are ending their affiliation with Chef Way over his hateful tweets about Black women pic.twitter.com/tLczL6V4vj — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 9, 2023

Chef Way's own mother denounced his tweets: pic.twitter.com/IFNbNERGuP — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 9, 2023

So y’all not gonna give that oxtail chef the same grace & forgiveness you give these celebrities and artists whenever they do dumb, disrespectful and extremely hateful shxt. Nah?? Aight bet..I was just asking. — Lazarus (@byLazarusSiafa) January 10, 2023

Waymond Wesley, aka Chef Way, TikTok screenshot, https://www.tiktok.com/@chefway/video/7155288281444289835?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&lang=en