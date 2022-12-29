Millionaire Russian Mogul Who Criticized Putin Falls Out Hotel Window In India, Dies

Critics of Russian leader Vladimir Putin seem to die mysterious deaths. Add millionaire politician and businessman Pavel Antov to the mix. While in India with a group of friends to celebrate his birthday, the 66-year-old Antov fell out of a third-floor window to his death from a luxury hotel. This happened just two days after a male friend in his group died of a heart attack.

They were staying at the three-star Hotel Sai International in Rayagada, India. Antov’s deceased friend was named Vladimir Budanov, 61, also Russian, and there were two other unidentified men in the group.

Antov, who runs a sausage company, was Russia’s highest-earning elected politician and he had criticized Putin‘s war in Ukraine. From the main pro-Putin party United Russia, Antov sparked controversy when he was a vocal critic of the Ukraine war. Antov, who is married, is a lawmaker representing the Vladimir region. With an estimated net worth of £130 million (or about $150 million), he was listed as Russia’s highest-earning elected official in 2019, The Daily Mail reported. Antov was the founder of a meat processing plant.

In June, Antov criticized the Ukraine war and air strikes on Kyiv as Russian ‘terror’ wounding Ukrainian civilians. But after being pressured, he made an apology to Putin. He stressed he had “always supported the president” and “sincerely”‘ backed the goals of Putin’s military operation. The Ukraine war began on Feb. 24, when Russia launched a full-scale assault on Ukraine.



Antov is one of Putin’s critics to have fallen from windows to their deaths after being critical of Putin.

Newsweek magazine On Sept. 1 published a list of Russians who have died under mysterious circumstances since Putin invaded Ukraine and many of the deaths involved falling out of windows.

Ravil Maganov, the chairman of an oil company that criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reportedly died in early September after falling from a hospital window.

Dan Rapoport was a 52-year-old Latvian-American investment banker and an outspoken Putin critic. He fell from a luxury apartment building in Washington, D.C., in August and died. According to friends, he feared being assassinated. Rapoport had made a fortune working in Moscow before falling out of favor with the Russian government, Newsweek reported.

Rapoport’s former business partner, Sergei Tkachenko, fell to his death from a Moscow apartment building in 2017.

In December 2021, Yegor Prosvirnin died after falling out of a window of a residential building in the center of Moscow. Prosvirnin was the founder of nationalist website “Sputnik and Pogrom” and predicted a civil war and the collapse of the Russian Federation.

A Russian diplomat was found dead after a fall from a window of the Russian embassy in Berlin in October 2021. Not many details were diving about the diplomat but he was a second secretary at the embassy, but German intelligence sources suspected he was an undercover officer with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

In late December 2020, Russian scientist Alexander “Sasha” Kagansky was found dead with a stab wound after falling from his high-rise apartment in St. Petersburg. He has been working on a covid vaccine at the time. Two other Russian doctors, who had protested working conditions during the pandemic, died and another was seriously injured after falls from hospital windows between April and May 2020.

