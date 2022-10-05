Putin Annexes 4 Ukrainian Regions: The West Rejects Moral Norms, Religion And Family, We Are Witnessing Satanism

Russian President Vladimir Putin went ahead and annex four regions in Ukraine. He made it official in a speech on Oct. 30. Doing that speech he took the opportunity to blast the U.S. and its Western allies, suggesting that the West rejects moral norms, relation, and family. He accused the U.S. and its allies of “despotism” and “Satanism.”
The four regions in Ukraine are Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson.
Putin also said that Russia was fighting with Western elites he called “the enemy.”
Putin spoke in front of hundreds of Russian lawmakers and governors in a grand Kremlin hall. He announced that the residents of the four regions of Ukraine Russian citizens, The New York Times reported.
Other countries have condemned Putin’s move. In the United Nations Security Council, 10 of 15 nations voted on Oct. 30 in favor of a U.S.-Albania resolution condemning Moscow’s actions. Ukraine’s government pushed back against Putin’s claims and vowed to retake territory captured by Russia in the east and south.
“Everything will be Ukraine,” President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on the Telegram social network.
In a video, Zelensky accused the Kremlin of trying to “steal something that does not belong to it,” adding, “Ukraine will not allow that.”
Are you interested in getting smart on Life Insurance?
No Doctor Visit Required, Get Policy for as low as $30 per Month
Click here to take the next step
Putin insisted that Russia’s position on annexing the four territories was nonnegotiable, adding that it would defend them “with all the forces and means at our disposal.”
“I call on the Kyiv regime to immediately cease-fire and all military action,” he said, and “to return to the negotiating table.”
“But we will not discuss the decision of the people of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson,” he went on, referring to the four Ukrainian regions being annexed. “It has been made. Russia will not betray it.”
Speaking at the White House, Biden said, “America and its allies are not going to be intimidated by Putin and his reckless words and threats.”
“The repression of freedom is taking on the outlines of a reverse religion, of real Satanism,” Putin said during his speech at the Kremlin, asserting that liberal Western values on matters like gender identity amounted to a “denial of man.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during celebrations in Moscow marking the annexation of parts of Ukraine, Sept. 30, 2022. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)