Putin Annexes 4 Ukrainian Regions: The West Rejects Moral Norms, Religion And Family, We Are Witnessing Satanism

Russian President Vladimir Putin went ahead and annex four regions in Ukraine. He made it official in a speech on Oct. 30. Doing that speech he took the opportunity to blast the U.S. and its Western allies, suggesting that the West rejects moral norms, relation, and family. He accused the U.S. and its allies of “despotism” and “Satanism.”

The four regions in Ukraine are Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson.

Putin also said that Russia was fighting with Western elites he called “the enemy.”

Putin spoke in front of hundreds of Russian lawmakers and governors in a grand Kremlin hall. He announced that the residents of the four regions of Ukraine Russian citizens, The New York Times reported.

PUTIN: WEST REJECTS MORAL NORMS, RELIGIONS, FAMILY



PUTIN: WE ARE WITNESSING SHEER SATANISM IN WEST — First Squawk (@FirstSquawk) September 30, 2022

Other countries have condemned Putin’s move. In the United Nations Security Council, 10 of 15 nations voted on Oct. 30 in favor of a U.S.-Albania resolution condemning Moscow’s actions. Ukraine’s government pushed back against Putin’s claims and vowed to retake territory captured by Russia in the east and south.

“Everything will be Ukraine,” President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on the Telegram social network.

In a video, Zelensky accused the Kremlin of trying to “steal something that does not belong to it,” adding, “Ukraine will not allow that.”



🇷🇺Do we want here in Russia instead of 'mother' and 'father', 'Parent number 1' 'Parent number 2', 'Parent number 3' – has the West gone mad? Encouraging sex changes for our children? No, we have our own future – Putin



(Intel Republic) — Gabriele Rocchi 🧱🧱🇺🇬🇷🇺🐗🐭🐒🚀 (@gabrygabr) September 30, 2022

Putin insisted that Russia’s position on annexing the four territories was nonnegotiable, adding that it would defend them “with all the forces and means at our disposal.”

“I call on the Kyiv regime to immediately cease-fire and all military action,” he said, and “to return to the negotiating table.”

“But we will not discuss the decision of the people of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson,” he went on, referring to the four Ukrainian regions being annexed. “It has been made. Russia will not betray it.”

Putin: Do we really want to have a parent No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 instead of mom and dad in Russia? Do we want children to be told that there are other genders besides men and women? Is this the future we want for our children? For us, this is unacceptable — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) September 30, 2022

Speaking at the White House, Biden said, “America and its allies are not going to be intimidated by Putin and his reckless words and threats.”

Putin begins his speech. He starts talking about the "votes" to join Russia in Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine.



"The people have made their choice […] this is the will of millions."



Thus follows what was called "thunderous applause" in the USSR. pic.twitter.com/E4vm7M8IOQ — max seddon (@maxseddon) September 30, 2022

“The repression of freedom is taking on the outlines of a reverse religion, of real Satanism,” Putin said during his speech at the Kremlin, asserting that liberal Western values on matters like gender identity amounted to a “denial of man.”

Putin says southeastern Ukraine is actually part of Russia because the Russian state's predecessors ruled it, it was part of the Russian empire, and because the USSR fought to free it from the Nazis in World War II. — max seddon (@maxseddon) September 30, 2022

In a speech announcing colonial annexations of Ukrainian lands, Putin talks non-stop about anti-colonialism — Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) September 30, 2022

Vladimir Putin reminds the West that it started colonialism



Slavery, the Opium Wars, colonialism of India got a mention. Putin expressed pride that Russia opposed colonialism, inequality and poverty. — Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) September 30, 2022

Thousands of war supporters sing "We won't care about the price" on Red Square in Moscow pic.twitter.com/IwzQZlffOz — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) September 30, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during celebrations in Moscow marking the annexation of parts of Ukraine, Sept. 30, 2022. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)