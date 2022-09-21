Putin Threatens Nuclear War After Taking Losses: ‘This Is Not A Bluff’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stern warning to the West. He raised the threat of a nuclear response, declaring, “This is not a bluff.”

Russians invaded Ukraine on Feb. 2. So far, a total of 5,916 civilian deaths during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as of September 18, 2022, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has verified. Of those killed in Ukraine, 379 were children. And, 8,616 people were reported to have been injured. OHCHR, however, pointed out the real causality numbers could be higher.

The war is now escalating and Russia is seeing more and more losses, and Putin is mobilizing more of his military, calling up 300,000 military reservists, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“Russia will use all the instruments at its disposal to counter a threat against its territorial integrity—this is not a bluff,” Putin said in a 15-minute national address in which he blamed the West for the conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announces a "partial mobilization" in a major escalation of his war in Ukraine, calling up 300,000 reservists "to ensure the security of our nation" https://t.co/TQMLCFyQjn pic.twitter.com/IUkMmLKykt — Bloomberg (@business) September 21, 2022

“To those who allow themselves such statements, I would like to remind them, Russia also has many types of weapons of destruction, the components of which in some cases are more modern than those of the countries of NATO,” continued Putin.



Are you interested in getting smart on Life Insurance?

No Doctor Visit Required, Get Policy for as low as $30 per Month

Click here to take the next step

In his speech, according to Putin, the partial mobilization, which is Russia’s first since World War II, was a response to what he called a decades-long Western plot to break up Russia.

He again accused the West for encouraging rebellion inside the country’s borders, arming terrorist rebels in the Muslim-dominated south, arranging a coup in Ukraine in 2014 and transforming Ukraine into an “anti-Russian bridgehead, turning the Ukrainians themselves into cannon fodder.”



CHINA’S PRESIDENT XI REITERATES THAT MILITARY MUST FOCUS ON PREPARATIONS FOR A WAR – TV. — Breaking Market News ⚡️ (@financialjuice) September 21, 2022

Not long after Putin’s speech, China urged the Kremlin to de-escalate.

“We call on the parties concerned to achieve a cease-fire and an end to the war through dialogue and negotiation, and find a way to take into account the legitimate security concerns of all parties as soon as possible,” said Wang Wenbin, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry. “We also hope that the international community will create conditions and space for this.”



PUTIN ORDERS PARTIAL MOBILIZATION

– Announcement made in address to the nation

– 300,000 reservists to be called up

– Claims West wants to "destroy" Russia

– Supports plan to annex more of Ukraine

– Vows to protect Russian territory

– Says "it's not a bluff" to use "all" means — BNO News (@BNONews) September 21, 2022

President Joe Biden is urging Putin not to use chemical or nuclear weapons, warning the U.S. would respond depending on the extent of their use, The Wall Street Journal reported.



Military experts also weighed in.

“Any decision by Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons would be catastrophically stupid,” Matthew Harries, director of proliferation and nuclear policy at the Royal United Services Institute, a London-based think tank, told The Wall Street Journal.

“The nuclear threat has been taken seriously from the outset, but you have to combine taking it seriously with not being intimidated by the mere mention of nuclear weapons,” he said.

Putin: “When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people… This is not a bluff.”pic.twitter.com/9PYWmCFTSO — annmarie hordern (@annmarie) September 21, 2022

U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, tweeted that “sham referenda and mobilization are signs of weakness, of Russian failure,” Bloomberg reported.

One consistent mistake of the last 20 years is not listening to what Putin says: “This is not a bluff…those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction,” he told the Russian people last night. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) September 21, 2022

Never underestimate the risk of the Ukraine war escalating into a nuclear conflict. If the US wants to defeat Putin outright, it needs to finally overcome the confidence and strength that nuclear forces bring to Russia. pic.twitter.com/2XavdiWYT8 — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) September 21, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a cabinet meeting at the Kremlin, Oct. 28, 2002. (AP Photo/ITAR-TASS/Presidential Press Service) / AlexLMX, https://www.istockphoto.com/portfolio/AlexLMX?mediatype=photography/