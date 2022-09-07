Biden White House Calls For $5.5 Billion More For Ukraine, Black America Criticizes Priorities

“They got money for wars but couldn’t feed the poor in 1993,” the late hip-hop icon 2Pac rhymed on his song “Keep Ya Head Up.” As the U.S. readies to send more financial aid to Ukraine to aid the eastern European country that was invaded by Russia on Feb. 24, many Black Americans are wondering why these billions of dollars aren’t being spent on America’s poor and to offer repair to its descendants of slavery.

President Joe Biden‘s White House is set to send another $5.5 billion to Ukraine in new fiscal and military aid–$4.5 billion in budgetary support and $1 billion in military assistance, Reuters reported.. This is in addition to the $54 billion the U.S. has already provided.

Of the new allotment of money, $4.5 billion b will fund urgent government needs, including payments for pensions, social welfare, and healthcare costs. This brings total U.S. fiscal aid for Ukraine to $8.5 billion since Russia’s February invasion, the U.S. Agency for International Development said.

The U.S. Defense Department said it would provide $1 billion in new military aid for Ukraine, including more surface-to-air missiles and anti-armour rockets, France 24 reported.

“These are all critical capabilities to help the Ukrainians repel the Russian offensive in the east, and also to address evolving developments in the south and elsewhere,” said Under Secretary of Defense Colin Kahl in a press statement.



But some in Black America went to Twitter to say this money could be used right here in the U.S.

“U.S. to send Ukraine $5.5 billion in new fiscal, military aid. we should probably get our shit together first but hey who am I,” tweeted LLSto.

U.S. to send Ukraine $5.5 billion in new fiscal, military aid https://t.co/gWv7lahwjJ we should probably get our shit together first but hey who am I — LLSito 🧸 (@babatheboy) August 9, 2022

“REMINDER: Ukraine received more money from US than they asked for; meanwhile, WE are nervous to walk in the damn grocery store or send our kids to school (two places that are mandatory to attend) & some are afraid to go to Church (which is optional for some but mandatory 4 many),” tweeted Tezlyn Figaro.

Mind Liberation, LLC replied the money could have gone to reparations fr Black Americans.

“Yet MANY are clamoring for reparations INSTEAD of respect!!,” tweeted Mind Liberation, LLC .

REMINDER: Ukraine received more money from US than they asked for; meanwhile, WE are nervous to walk in the damn grocery store or send our kids to school (two places that are mandatory to attend) & some are afraid to go to Church (which is optional for some but mandatory 4 many) — Tezlyn Figaro (@TezlynFigaro) June 2, 2022

“This is actually INSANE!” Britany E. simply tweeted.

This is actually INSANE!



U.S. to send Ukraine $5.5 billion in new fiscal, military aid https://t.co/5I6VCU7hZM — Britany E. (@_Waltz4Venus) August 14, 2022

Others wondered by the money can’t be used on American citizens.

“$0 for US Citizens U.S. to send Ukraine $5.5 billion in new fiscal, military aid,” Leslie Saravia tweeted.

$0 for US Citizens



U.S. to send Ukraine $5.5 billion in new fiscal, military aid https://t.co/zwJKCSEiPX — Leslie Saravia 🇺🇸👸🏽 (@queen_saravia3) August 8, 2022

Photo: Ruins of a psychiatric hospital are seen after the Russian night shelling in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)