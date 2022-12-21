Lori Harvey Was Compared To Kim Kardashian, Black America Has A Few Things To Say

New York MC Benny the Butcher recently compared Lori Harvey to Kim Kardashian on Twitter and Black America had plenty to say about it.

“Lori is the black Kim K,” the “Burden of Proof” artist tweeted to his over 213,000 followers on Monday, Dec. 19. It didn’t take long for Black Twitter to weigh in.

Lori is the black Kim K — BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) December 19, 2022

Though Benny the Butcher didn’t list Harvey’s last name or clarify exactly what he meant, many assumed he was comparing Harvey to Kardashian because both women have dated many high-profile Black men.

Some people agreed with the tweet and said neither woman had talent.

“Exactly two women who have zero talent,” @NephewLion responded. “I believe the implication was they are both pretty with no talent,” user @InstaGraham1906 echoed.

Exactly two women who have zero talent. — Roll Up Nephew 🍓™️ (@NephewLion) December 20, 2022

I believe the implication was they are both pretty with no talent. — John Graham (@InstaGraham1906) December 20, 2022

Others said he was comparing Harvey to the wrong celebrity. A couple of users said she was more like her ex-boyfriend, rapper Future, who has eight children from eight different women.

“Female Future,” @GhostDaBoogie chimed in. “Right. More like the female Future,” @_sunxfl0wer echoed.

Female Future — Old Man Ghost 👻 (@GhostDaBoogie) December 20, 2022



Right. More like the female Future 🤷🏾‍♀️ — Miss Glass 💎 (@_sunxfl0wer) December 20, 2022

“Nah she the female Pete Davidson, nothing but net,” @cassthehustla said.

Nah she the female Pete Davidson, nothing but net https://t.co/nbrmEHMheB — 💲💲💲 (@cassthehustla) December 20, 2022

However, many social media users said it was “disrespectful” to Lori to compare the two women. Some said they took issue with the comparison because Harvey doesn’t have a sex tape, nor is she co-opting blackness.

“Saying Lori Harvey the black Kim K is damn near disrespectful,” @chocolithoney wrote. “It’s a difference between a person dating different people and just sleeping with different people. Plus we don’t know enough of Lori business to even fully make that comparison.”

Saying Lori Harvey the black Kim K is damn near disrespectful. It’s a difference between a person dating different people and just sleeping with different people. Plus we don’t know enough of Lori business to even fully make that comparison. — sagittarius & optimist🧚🏾‍♀️🤎 (@chocolithoney) December 20, 2022

“Lori Harvey is a Young Black Woman living her life. She dates a few men people know, suddenly my timeline is covered with ‘She’s just like Kim K,'” @Deshair tweeted. “1. We’ll never know if Lori’s having sex with anyone because NDA’s. 2. Nobody f**ks like a woman wanting a Black card so NAH.”

Lori Harvey is a Young Black Woman living her life. She dates a few men people know, suddenly my timeline is covered with “She’s just like Kim K”.



1. We’ll never know if Lori’s having sex with anyone because NDA’s.



2. Nobody fucks like a woman wanting a Black card so NAH. — The Highest Title (@Deshair) December 20, 2022

“Not really. Kim lives for social media . . Meanwhile the social media LIVES for Lori. BIG DIFFERENCE,” @_QUEENB_94 chimed in.

Not really. Kim lives for social media . . Meanwhile the social media LIVES for Lori. BIG DIFFERENCE 🤣 — _1994G👑🐝✨🌙🪬🌿🧜🏾‍♀️ (@_QUEENB_94) December 20, 2022

“Don’t make me lose respect for you as an artist fam,” @WHOISJAYWILL responded to Benny the Butcher’s tweet.

Don’t make me lose respect for you as an artist fam https://t.co/uNOJkKuZsz — 👑 King of Pentacles (@WHOISJAYWILL) December 21, 2022

“Kim almost 20 years older than her lol why would they even b in the same category,” @kayakilah wrote.

Kim almost 20 years older than her lol why would they even b in the same category https://t.co/AhWt5Kf38C — kd🫶🏽 (@kayakilah) December 20, 2022

“Lori got a sex tape out there? Leave that young lady alone, she’s just living!” @itzwhatevaj)e tweeted.

Lori got a sex tape out there? Leave that young lady alone, she’s just living! https://t.co/SxmLqneANi pic.twitter.com/bb7pun1lcY — • 𝙲𝚑!𝚕𝚍𝚕𝚎𝚂𝚜 𝙶🅰️𝚖𝚋𝚒𝚗𝟶• (@itzwhatevaj0e) December 20, 2022

“Nah, Lori move like vet & way more on the low. This is close to a diss, lowkey,” @Nijea2WashedUp responded.

Nah, Lori move like vet & way more on the low. This is close to a diss, lowkey. — 😎 (@Nijea2WashedUp) December 20, 2022

Another Twitter user, @BigVuyyi, challenged the accusation that Harvey was talentless. “Lori was a competitive show jumper who routinely won competitions. She had Olympic prospects but broke her back and had to retire. To say she has no talent is so wrong,” @BigVuyyi tweeted.

Lori was a competitive show jumper who routinely won competitions. She had Olympic prospects but broke her back and had to retire. To say she has no talent is so wrong. — D'vrah's Fixer 👩🏾‍🔧💼🖋🛠🔫 (@BigVuyyi) December 20, 2022

A user identified as @bahnsiojo wrote, “**hangs head** How is anyone the black Kim k when she’s a hodgepodge of purchased black aesthetics?”

**hangs head**



How is anyone the black Kim k when she’s a hodgepodge of purchased black aesthetics? https://t.co/rDkufKksy1 pic.twitter.com/lMNc9tBjCm — Vixen 🦌 (@bahnsiojo) December 20, 2022

Harvey has often made headlines for her reported dating history. Some relationships have never been confirmed. Those that have include a 2016 engagement with soccer player Memphis Depay; a brief relationship with singer Trey Songz and her relationship with Future.

Harvey was also in a very public, year-long relationship with globally-adored heartthrob and actor Michael B. Jordan. She and the “Creed” star – who will make his directorial debut in March with the franchise’s third film – were considered by many as couple goals before they called it quits this summer.

Harvey has also been rumored to have dated Justin Combs, his father, Diddy, and race car driver Lewis Hamilton. All of these parties have yet to confirm whether the rumors are true.

Most recently, Harvey has been linked to “Snowfall” actor Damson Idris.

In a recent interview with Essence, Harvey admitted to being a private person and explained that it can sometimes be difficult to ignore the public’s obsession with her love life.

“Because I’ve been so quiet this whole time, the internet has created narratives for me,” Harvey said. “People are just taking whatever bits of gossip and rumors that they have and then creating that as a truth. In reality, the majority of the time it’s so far from the truth so it can be tough.”

PHOTOS:

Lori Harvey arrives at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)