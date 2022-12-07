Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock Successfully Defends Seat Against Herschel Walker

It was a squeaker. But Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock successfully defended his seat against football player Herschel Walker, who was endorsed by former president Donald Trump.

In the Georgia Senate runoff, which was decided on Dec. 6, Warnock beat his GOP challenger. Warnock garnered 51.4 percent of the vote; Walker, 48.6 percent. The vote count for Warnock was 1,817,478. Walker had 1,719,879 people vote for him, The New York Times reported.

Warnock’s win gives Democrats control of Senate committees, allowing them to more easily push through bills and nominations.

It was a high-stakes Senate runoff election as Warnock’s victory gives the Democrats a 51-49 margin in the chamber, Fox News reported. This could be significant for Black America, as, although not a guarantee, the Democrats are considered more likely to pass Black-friendly legislation. Warnock, however, ducked questions about reparations during the campaign.

“Thank you, Georgia. We did it again,” Warnock tweeted soon after his victory was projected by the Associated Press. “I want all of Georgia to know, whether you voted for me or not, that every single day I am going to keep working for you,” the senator said in an acknowledgement of bipartisanship.

In his concession speech, Walker said, “I want you to believe in America and continue to believe in the Constitution and believe in our elected officials. Most of all, continue to pray for them.”



He added, “We put up one heck of a fight. I’m never going to stop fighting for Georgia. I’m never going to stop fighting for you.”

“But only the Senate votes on judges and other confirmations. “ https://t.co/IRaJoQZZuW — The Moguldom Nation (@Moguldom) December 7, 2022

Warnock’s win gives the Dems an edge. Currently, committees have equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans, but with his 51st vote it could possibly produce slight Democratic majorities. This slight majority could be important over the next two years when it comes to selecting judges. Only the Senate votes on judges and other confirmations, The Washington Post reported. Trump and then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) were able to recast the judiciary during the last administration; Biden can now work to reverse this.

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during an election night watch party, Dec. 6, 2022, in Atlanta. Sen. Warnock has defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)