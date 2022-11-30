Will Smith Explains Slap: I Was Going Through Something That Night, Hurt People Hurt People

Actor and former hip-hop artist Will Smith is finally fully addressing the infamous Oscar slap when he hurled off and slapped Oscar host Chris Rock in March after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

During a Nov. 28 interview with Trevor Noah on “The Daily Show,” Smith tearfully explained his actions that nearly got the Oscar winner canceled. He was on the show to promote his forthcoming film “Emancipation,” but, of course, the Oscar incident came up.

Smith, 54, told Noah it was “a horrific night” and said he “lost it.”

The “King Richard” star said it was ‘horrific’ having to explain his actions to his nine-year-old nephew, Dom.

“We came home and he had stayed up late to see his Uncle Will,” said Smith.

“We’re sitting in my kitchen, and he’s on my lap and he’s holding the Oscar, and he’s just like, ‘Why did you hit that man, Uncle Will?’,” the actor recalled and started to cry.

Smith went on to say he had had a lot of “bottled up rage” and he exploded that night.

“That was a horrific night, as you can imagine. There are many nuances and complexities to it, but at the end of the day I just, I lost it,” he admitted, adding that his rage was due to “a lot of things” including being a little boy watching his father “beat up his mother, you know? And all of that just bubbled up at that moment.”

He added that was “not who I want to be.”

He continued, “You just never know what somebody’s going through. I was going through something that night, not that that justifies my behavior at all.”

Smith addressed the slap once before when in July, he issued a public apology on social media.

The Academy sanctioned Smith by banning him from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years.

Will Smith (L) with Trevor Noah on “The Daily Show,” Nov. 28 (Photo: “The Daily Show,” screenshot)/Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)