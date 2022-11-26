Report of Price Gouging During High Inflation: Publix is Charging More Than Double as Target for Eggs, More than 50% More for Milk

Grocery shoppers have long complained that the prices at Publix Super Markets are much higher than groceries at other stores in Florida, including Target. Lately, there have even been complaints that eggs are more than double at Publix locations in Florida and that milk is 50 percent more. While food prices have been spiking nationwide due to inflation, it seems more people are noticing the differences in prices at Publix–and more are complaining.

Publix is an employee-owned supermarket chain headquartered in Lakeland, Florida. Founded in 1930 by George W. Jenkins, Publix is a private corporation that is wholly owned by present and past employees and members of the Jenkins family.

Many have gone to Reddit to vent about Publix.

“I know publix is a shady exploiting company that puts on a good publix image, I worked there many years ago, I went shopping today there and noticed a huge price increase, to the point where they’re about at the market price range of farmer Joe’s and whole foods, which are much better stores, I haven’t seen these extreme price hikes at other grocery stores. I think I’ll be sticking to Aldi now and farmer Joe’s when I have extra money for the month. Anyway just kind of felt like ranting after I realized the lack of sales and price hikes midway through my shopping trip,” posted one person earlier this year on Reddit.



But another poster said high prices weren’t the fault of Publix.

“It’s not so much publix but the companies that sell the merchandise to corporate. They raise the prices and don’t offer the same bulk deals for the mass quantity they use to so Publix has the raise the prices because of the profit margins,” the Reddit post read.

But in April WPTV TV station looked into the prices at grocery stores in Florida. What they found was Publix had the highest prices.

“Our six basic grocery items include whole milk, eggs, white bread, apples, bacon and orange juice. Aldi prices were the cheapest. Publix was the most expensive,” WPTV reported. The station did not include Trader Joe’s or Whole Foods in the summary since they often only offer organic selections.

Publix eggs were $6.50 a dozen and milk was $4.99 today. Went down the street to Target they were $2.99 each. Publix was always high but now they are gouging and they know it. — Sunshine (@drysdaleo) November 23, 2022

“Adventures with Danno” YouTube show also looked into Publix prices in September in Florida. While the host, Danno, praised the chain for its good customer service, he noted “prices are ridiculous here” and “through the roof.”

But Publix prices have always been suspect. Back in 2020, Florida’s Attorney General’s Office opened the state’s price gouging hotline for people to report drastic price increases during the pandemic and Publix’s name often came up.

When contacted by WJCT News in 2020 about price gouging, Publix corporate replied.

“We take the accusation of price gouging very seriously,” said Maria Brous, the director of communications for Publix, in an email to WJCT News. “When customers contact us inquiring on price increases, we ask them to provide the bar code number of the product, the posted price, and the location where they are shopping in, so we can quickly and accurately check our systems.”

Photo by Greta Hoffman : https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-family-buying-groceries-in-a-supermarket-9706134/