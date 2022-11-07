Is That Scientific? MSNBC’s Joy Reid Suggests Inflation Is Made Up By Republicans

MSNBC TV host Joy Reid has caused an uproar with her latest controversial statements. Reid, the host of “The ReidOut,” claimed that the GOP taught Americans the word “inflation.”

According to Reid, “inflation” isn’t part of common language.

“Most people who would have never used that word ever in their lives are using it now because they’ve been taught it. Including on TV, including in newspapers, they’ve been taught this word,” Reid said on Nov. 3.

Reid also dismissed that inflation is affecting the economy and that the Republicans are using it as a scare tactic, Fox News reported.

Just as voters are heading to the polls for the midterm, the MSNBC host said she believed that GOP operatives and politicos had “taught” voters the term inflation ahead of the election.

The veteran journalist claimed that the term is actually not a part of the lexicon of everyday Americans. She made this observation at a time when inflation is rising to a four-decade high. Inflation hit 8.2 percent in September and was higher in August, The Daily Mail reported.

Despite Reid’s claims, inflation has been a part of the American lexicon for some time. And there is a science behind the concept of inflation. While there are various theories around the causes of inflation, economists believe that inflation is caused by overexpansion of the money supply. Under this believe, the Federal Reserve, the country’s central bank, creates more money than the economy needs for steady growth, and this excess leads to higher prices, according to the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.



Although inflation, as Reid did point out, is using the scare voter, all inflation is not bad.

Inflation can be good or bad, depending on how fast the price level rises. If there is a moderate increase of 1 percent to 2 percent annually, this is expected to do little harm to the economy. It is when inflation soars, that it hurts people and businesses by “eroding the purchasing power of money. Consumers rush to buy things before prices climb higher, which makes them rise even faster. Inflation is especially harmful to retired people on fixed incomes who can’t hope to keep up with the rising cost of living,” according to the Wharton School.

