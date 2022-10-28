Charlamagne: Kanye West Is Moving Like He Won’t Be Here Much Longer

Radio personality Charlamagne tha God expressed concern for Kanye West’s mental health during a recent podcast, discussing how the entrepreneur’s actions suggest “he’s moving like a person who doesn’t feel like he’s gonna be here much longer.”

West’s behavior in September and October has contributed to a slew of corporate cancellations that may have cost him his billionaire status. West wore a White Lives Matter T-shirt at Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, made anti-Semitic comments and revealed an apparent fascination with Hitler. Adidas and Gap announced they will no longer be working with him. Others including JP Morgan Chase and top Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists Agency LLC (CAA) have distanced themselves.

An estimated 4-to-8 percent of Adidas’ sales are from Yeezy products, according to investment bank Cowen. For Ye, it was an even bigger deal, accounting for $1.5 billion of his net worth. Now his billionaire status is in question. According to Forbes, without the revenue from the deal Ye will no longer be a billionaire.

“He talks about this relationship he has with God. And now I realize that’s the only relationship he got,” co-host Andrew Schulz said during the October 27 episode of “The Brilliant Idiots” podcast.

Charlamagne replied, “He need to start really leaning into God, cause nothing he’s doing is of God. Nothing I’ve seen him do is of God.”



Black Americans Have the Highest Mortality Rates But Lowest Levels of Life Insurance

Are you prioritizing your cable entertainment bill over protecting and investing in your family?

Smart Policies are as low as $30 a month, No Medical Exam Required

Click Here to Get Smart on Protecting Your Family and Loves Ones, No Matter What Happens

“You got kids, bro,” Schultz added.

Charlamagne replied, “I hope that this is what helps him to go find some real healing because clearly he’s hurting. Right? And I just — I don’t see this ending well. I feel like he’s moving like a person who doesn’t feel like he’s gonna be here much longer. You know what I mean?”

Later in the podcast, Charlamagne said that West doesn’t love himself.

“He is on a quest for white validation … Kanye doesn’t love anybody because Kanye doesn’t love himself,” he said.

Charlamagne tha God received widespread criticism online after suggesting West is moving like someone who “be here much longer,” MEAWW reported.

“That @cthagod talk about Kanye saying he won’t be around any longer is not it. For someone who have advocated for mental health. That’s not something you should wish on someone.#Kanye #charlamagne #loveye,” a Twitter user wrote.

That @cthagod talk about Kanye saying he won’t be around any longer is not it. For someone who have advocated for mental health. That’s not something you should wish on someone.#Kanye #charlamagne #loveye — BR-Regismusabwa (@regis_shema) October 28, 2022

West has spoken publicly about his struggles with bipolar disorder. “When you’re in this state, you’re hyper-paranoid about everything,” he said in a 2019 interview with David Letterman. “Everyone now is an actor. Everything’s a conspiracy. You see everything. You feel the government is putting chips in your head. You feel you’re being recorded. You feel all of these things.”

West apologized to the Jewish community in a recent interview on the Oct. 24 episode of the Lex Fridman Podcast after threatening to go “deathcon on Jewish people,” XXL Mag reported.

“I’m sorry for hurting you as a Jewish person,” West said. “I’m sorry for the way that made you feel. And I’m sorry for the entire population of a race that I feel is actually my brothers.”





