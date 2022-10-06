Roland Martin Goes After FBA, ADOS, And B1 Over Focus On Pure Reparations, Not HBCUs

Journalist Roland Martin, host of the podcast “#RolandMartinUnfiltered,” recently blasted serial reparations movements for not including a provision for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in their plans.

Martin went off on Foundational Black American (FBA), American Descendants of Slavery (ADOS), and Black First (B1) over their exclusion of HBCUs in their push for pure reparations.

Foundational Black Americans (FBAs) are pro-reparations. An FBA is any person classified as Black who can trace their bloodline lineage back to the American system of slavery. The FBA and martin have clashed in the past over various issues.

#ADOS was launched by Howard graduate Yvette Carnell, host of the Breaking Brown show and UCLA alumnus and attorney Antonio Moore, who hosts the weekly radio show ToneTalks. While the group’s website does not cite a start date, it was founded in 2016, according to University of Texas at Austin.

B1 is an online movement that promotes lineage-based reparations.

Pure reparations would not include money given to any institution, including HBCUs USSR reparations, according to top reparations expert and economist Williams “Sandy” Darity, African and African American Studies professor at Duke University. Pure reparations are to be given only to American descendants of Africa slaves And it would reparations in the form of money.

Pure reparations, according to Darity’s own proposed reparations plan, are monetary reparations made by the federal government to native Black Americans. He laid out his plan in his book, “From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century,” which he co-wrote with his wife, reparations expert A. Kirsten Mullen.



Are you interested in getting smart on Life Insurance?

No Doctor Visit Required, Get Policy for as low as $30 per Month

Click here to take the next step

Here's Roland Martin this evening cussin n calling us out by name bcuz we choose to stand firm on Reparations and arent accd to him caring enough about a few struggling HBCUs and them being cut a check..@TexasFBA4Ever @Marcel4Congress @tariqnasheed @TheBlackChannel @TheAfroElite pic.twitter.com/EXG7cvlFK5 — GD Weston (@gdwestons) September 30, 2022 Martin, meanwhile, was outraged over money owed to HBCU Tennessee State University.

Tennessee owes TSU about $250 million, half of a total of $500 million that was allocated to the HBCU by the federal government after decades of holding out on the university.



This federal research money the state never passed along, and as part of 2022’s budget, the state invested half of what is owed to the university, Fox 17 reported.



In his outrage over the money due to the struggling university, during a recent episode of his podcast, Martin called out reparations organizations.



“Let me say this right now of y’all ADOS FBA, B1 folks who holla ‘cut the check,’ you’ll ain’t saying a goddam thing about Tennessee State and the $500 million…when you all say ‘cut the check,’ what check? And I am going to call you out by name…you’ll keep running your damn mouths about reparations. Is this not a form of this,” said Martin.

This is a vile little man.

1. Roland Martin is Thee Fake Ass YouTuber.

2. Giving money to schools that churn out more Roland Martins aren’t reparations. pic.twitter.com/YOgAMlhKo2 — Red Joker 🇺🇸 (@R3dJ0k3r) September 30, 2022

Focusing on pure reparations is far superior than focusing on money to HBCUs. Money to HBCUs doesn’t provide the scale of pure reparations. If FAMU gets $500 million, some question how would benefit Black America as a whole? It’s easy to get distracted with piecemeal efforts that have no attachment to pure reparations.

So Roland’s handlers told him go curse us out and try to shame us into believing that a group filing a lawsuit against an HBCU is a form of “reparations”



🤦🏿‍♂️#smh pic.twitter.com/0n4gFmY4He — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) September 30, 2022

Are these the HBCUs that Roland Martin is talking about? Over one in 10 (11.4 percent) were White, and 5.1 percent were Hispanic or Latino. The remaining 9.7 percent were from other backgrounds, including 2.5 percent who were international students. pic.twitter.com/uHeVNaEO9I — brian.whittle (@brianwhittle11) September 30, 2022

Roland Martin attends the premiere of the documentary film “Sidney,” Sept. 21, 2022 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)