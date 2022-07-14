As Roland Martin Fights Off Pro-Reparations FBA Critics Online, He Says His Black Star Network Is Thriving

Journalist Roland Martin is having a war or words on Twitter. Martin, who has in the past called reparations a pipe dream, is finding himself feeling the heat online from Foundational Black Americans (FBAs) who are pro-reparations. An FBA is any person classified as Black who can trace their bloodline lineage back to the American system of slavery.

FBAs have called out Martin’s undying loyalty to the Democrats and his urging of Black voters to continue to elect Dems.

Martin, the host of the podcast Roland Martin Unfiltered, is hitting back.

FBA Mal tweeted, “& y’all know the most pathetic thing about @rolandsmartin? He’s doing all this shilling & putting himself on the wrong side of history for the hope of getting a job. Not his own National media platform or political power, but a job!”

Martin replied, “These FBA people are DUMB. These fools actually think I want a political job. I EMPLOY 15 folks. Just added a 6th show to the @BlkStarNetwork. Adding 2 more. Launching a 24-hour streaming channel. I OWN 100% of the company. Run along, child. Grown man busy BUILDING a company.”

These FBA people are DUMB. These fools actually think I want a political job. I EMPLOY 15 folks. Just added a 6th show to the @BlkStarNetwork. Adding 2 more. Launching a 24-hour streaming channel. I OWN 100% of the company. Run along, child. Grown man busy BUILDING a company. https://t.co/e00DKPnPai — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) July 11, 2022



Are you interested in getting smart on Life Insurance?

Click here to take the next step

Roland Martin do not speak for #FBA he is against everything foundational black Americans are fighting for He's a democratic shill and doesn't represent black Americans or our political best interest. pic.twitter.com/B83IQkYG6h he's of 🇭🇹 immigrant decent. — Jake (@jaynice710) July 11, 2022

& y’all know the most pathetic thing about @rolandsmartin? He’s doing all this shilling & putting himself on the wrong side of history for the hope of getting a job. Not his own National media platform or political power, but a job! 🤦🏾😂 — 🇺🇸FBA Mal (@KemetSepsuru) July 11, 2022

Black Star Network is a Black TV network started by Martin in September 2021. It features new shows and live-stream Black news and information focused on politics, technology, and culture. It is

available on all platforms, including AppleTV, Roku, Samsung, XBox, and Amazon FireTV, The Los Angeles Sentinel reported. It has received funding from the AFSCME, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees — the largest trade union of public employees in the U.S.

In 2018, Martin gave a shout out to AFSCME’s leader, Lee Saunders.

“Big props to Lee Saunders and the folks at @afscme. They were the FIRST underwriter/sponsor of #rolandmartinunfiltered. I pitched them Dec. 21 and they came onboard Dec. 22. Thanks for believing in us!” Martin tweeted.

Big props to Lee Saunders and the folks at @afscme. They were the FIRST underwriter/sponsor of #rolandmartinunfiltered. I pitched them Dec. 21 and they came onboard Dec. 22. Thanks for believing in us! #bringthefunk #rollinwithroland pic.twitter.com/nkwR5vqwVi — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) October 3, 2018

American Descendants of Slaver (ADOS) co-founder Yvette Carnell remarked at the connection between AFSCME and Martin’s Black Star Network.

“Wait… what? This is not how business funding usually works. This is not venture capital or a business loan; this is a political party playing puppet master to a Black media company. No wonder Roland makes it his business to trash #ADOS at every opportunity. A tangled web,” Carnell tweeted.

https://twitter.com/BreakingBrown/status/1459541297136611330?s=20&t=L8xer1EEfSx-bqgs_wdFrg

https://twitter.com/rolandsmartin/status/1479532080304246788?s=20&t=0qqOfqt-pIuOaZ9RM5X5H

I warned Marcel to leave me alone. He didn’t listen. So I had to ether his ass https://t.co/WD445owu9T — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) July 11, 2022

Roland Martin loves to play the Democrat Deflection game . Which is ask a question everyone knows the answer in a way that makes the other person seem stupid and just say the other person is wrong without actual facts to back it up — Hip Hop Liberation (@HHLiberation) July 11, 2022

https://t.co/JopMVEYVyV.god Roland Martin please just go away and stop pretending you want what’s best for black people when you really just want to be on and stay on the government payroll! Just stop! Get out of our business! Damn! — Kemetta Freeman (kemet-ah) (@thatsjusmytude) July 11, 2022

This is How that space was looking last night…



2 Non-FBA ✔️

2 Paid Democrats ✔️

Same Vote Blue ✔️ pic.twitter.com/wRxapyNAaO — Black Alpha Network (@BlackAlphaNetw1) July 11, 2022

https://twitter.com/paccd_up/status/1546298446923038720?s=21&t=GEIlkPzabHnMggx4CXc86Q

Photo: Roland Martin attends the premiere of Dave Chappelle’s untitled documentary during the closing night celebration for the 20th Tribeca Festival, at Radio City Music Hall, on June 19, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)