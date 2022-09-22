MSM Goes After Kyrie Irving For Sharing Alex Jones Clip About New World Order And Engineered Plagues

National Basketball Association player Kyrie Irving is in hot water again over his views about the coronavirus and the covid-19 vaccine mandates. The Brooklyn Nets guard was a longtime vaccine holdout, repeatedly losing roughly $380,000 per game. He was allowed to join the team again for home games.

Now he has re-shared a video of controversial conspiracy theorist Alex Jones that speaks about a New World Order and engineered plagues.

Jones has been in hot water himself these days as well. Jones is currently in the middle of a defamation trial against him over his public theories about the Sandy Hook school massacre of 2012 in Newtown, Connecticut, being a hoax. He has been sued by victims’ parents.

The new trial is taking place a month after a Texas jury ruled that Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems, the parent of the fringe media organization Infowars, should award two parents nearly $50 million, CNN reported. In the Connecticut case Jones is being sued by eight more Sandy Hook families.

On Sept. 21, Irving shared a 2002 “Infowars” video in which Jones rants about secret societies, corrupt empires, and government overlords supposedly wanting worldwide rule and a “cashless society, total and complete tyranny,” The Daily Beast reported. The mainstream media has slammed Irving for sharing the video.

In the video, Jones claims the government “becomes God, basically, when it comes to your health. And then, by releasing diseases, and viruses, and plagues upon us, we, then, basically get shoved in their system.”

The video was posted by the Instagram account “The Free Thought Project,” The Houston Chronicle reported.

“Yes there have been corrupt empires, yes they manipulate, yes there are secret societies, yes there have been oligarchies throughout history,” Jones says in the video. “And yes, today in 2002 there is a tyrannical organization calling itself ‘The New World Order.‘”

Kyrie Irving arrives at the BET Awards June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) / https://www.cdc.gov/media/subtopic/images.htm