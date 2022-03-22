The Great Reset: Biden Says There Is Going To Be A ‘New World Order’, We Have To Lead It

Claims about the existence of a “new world order” are like catnip for conspiracy theorists, so when the phrase came out of President Joe Biden’s mouth on Monday during the Business Roundtable’s CEO Quarterly Meeting, it went viral.

Biden said the world was at an “inflection point” — something that happens every few generations. How the world reacts to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine presents “significant opportunities to make some real changes” he said.

Since 1946, Biden said, “… we’ve established a liberal world order, and that hadn’t happened in a long while … And now is a time when things are shifting. There’s going to be a new world order out there, and we’ve got to lead it. And we’ve got to unite the rest of the free world in doing it.”

POTUS: "Now is the time where things are shifting. There's going to be a new world order out there and we've got to lead it." pic.twitter.com/BOH1VVm4Z3 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 21, 2022

Biden didn’t say anything to imply he was referring to the conspiracy theory, but some social media users discussed the term in that context.

“Joe Biden just declared that a new world order is coming. Another conspiracy theory come true” tweeted Errol Webber, a California Republican Congressional candidate whose Twitter bio says he has been endorsed by Gen. Michael Flynn.

The disgraced former national security adviser under Donald Trump, Flynn was given a prison sentence for lying to the FBI. The former president pardoned him. Flynn has become one of the biggest figures in the QAnon movement, a conspiracy theory-turned-political-movement that originated in far-right U.S. politics. QAnon has been a recurring theme in criminal cases tied to Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Joe Biden just declared that a new world order is coming.



Another conspiracy theory come true. — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) March 21, 2022

For some on social media, Biden’s “new world order” comment is reminiscent of “The Great Reset,” the theme of the 2021 World Economic Forum (WEF), which is attended each year by some of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful people at a ski resort in Davos, Switzerland.

An international non-governmental and lobbying organization, the Geneva-based WEF was founded in 1971 by German engineer and economist Klaus Schwab to engage “the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas” for public-private cooperation.

Schwab wrote a book published in 2020 called “The Great Reset” with co-author Thierry Malleret — “a guide for anyone who wants to understand how covid-19 disrupted our social and economic systems, and what changes will be needed to create a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable world going forward.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

The book helped trigger a new conspiracy theory — “The Great Reset” — which claims that the global elite plan to dismantle capitalism and enforce a socialist world order.

The phrase “new world order” is hardly new. President Woodrow Wilson and Sir Winston Churchill used it in the aftermath of World War I and II. George HW Bush used it when the Soviet Union collapsed to describe a significant geopolitical change. However, conspiracy theorists claim it as their own, laying down a scenario of a “new world order” in which a secretive global authority such as the Illuminati or Freemasons seeks to control the world under a totalitarian regime and strip sovereign countries and people of their freedom.

“Let’s gooo! I speak for everyone when I say that we support the New world order!” Livingdeath

tweeted.

Let’s gooo! I speak for everyone when I say that we support the New world order! — Livingdeath (@GutsLivingdeath) March 21, 2022

Look for the “I knew it was right” from the Q people on here😂😂 — 2Centz (Official) (@the2centz) March 21, 2022

READ MORE: The Klaus Schwab WEF ‘Great Reset’ Conspiracy Theory On The Pandemic And War

Photo: President Joe Biden speaks at Business Roundtable’s CEO Quarterly Meeting, March 21, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)