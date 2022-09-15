Philly Rapper PnB Rock Murdered At Roscoe’s In LA: Robbery Gangs Are Using ‘Spotters’

Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was robbed and shot to death at popular Los Angeles restaurant Roscoe’s House of Chicken’ N Waffles on Sept. 12. The 30-year-old was shot in front of his influencer girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, who reportedly posted their location in real-time on social media.

The unknown suspect entered the eatery located in South Central L.A., then pulled out a gun and demanded PnB’s property before shooting several times, according to local police. A graphic video of the aftermath of the shooting shows the artist alive but severely injured. He was pronounced dead soon after. No one else was injured by the multiple shots fired in the restaurant, according to KTLA.

PnB Rock, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, was known for his hit “Selfish,” which was released in 2016, and for the single “Fleek.” His latest single, “Luv Me Again,” was released on Sept. 2, and was his first independent release. He grew up in Philadelphia’s Germantown section and his artist name, PnB, was an acronym for the intersection of Pastorius and Baynton streets.

Sibounheuang, who shares a 2-year-old daughter with PnB, shared the couple’s location in a since-deleted Instagram Story –– which was shared online by fans –– a video of her meal at the restaurant shortly before the shooting.

A soul food restaurant chain, Roscoe’s House of Chicken’ N Waffles has seven locations in the Los Angeles metro area.



Pnb rock’s gf posted the location omg. She should’ve waited until they left. I hope he survives https://t.co/u7kStANpz2 pic.twitter.com/5iD3foogxs — BEYNIKA 🦄🐝 (@dazzlingbarb) September 12, 2022

so you mean to tell me — that PnB Rock’s gf posted 4 other dishes on her story and not a single one was showing the location, but she drops location when visiting a spot avoided by even LA natives ? Showing someone sitting next to her in sweats ? Yup, she backdoored him. pic.twitter.com/bCPY3xQWjR — Rhaegal (@rhaegal_13) September 13, 2022

His killing comes amid a rash of robberies across Los Angeles, during which thieves target victims for their high-priced watches, jewelry, and handbags, People reported.

L.A. street gangs have been robbing wealthy residents using strong-arm tactics, police said. They are also using “spotters” who alert gang members to the locations of potential victims. The spotters track people wearing high-end jewelry or driving expensive cars

“In my 34 years in the LAPD, I have never seen this type of [coordinated] criminal behavior,” Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Jonathan Tippet, leader of a “follow-home robbery” task force, told The New York Post. “We have seen countless individuals traumatized by having a gun pointed at them.”

it’s so sad that pnb rock gf is now gonna feel like it’s her fault for his death bc she posted the location, she probably just felt good being out wit him eating chicken and waffles and the next minute her man is laying on the floor in his blood this world is so messed up. RIP 💗 — Ari ❦ (@bigarinotdalil) September 13, 2022

PnB Rock performs at the 2018 Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del., June 16, 2018. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)