Las Vegas Police Raid Home Of Local Democrat Official After Murder Of Top Investigative Reporter

In Las Vegas, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sept. 7 in the stabbing death of Las Vegas investigative journalist Jeff German, according to law enforcement officials.

Telles, 45, was arrested hours after a search warrant was served at his home by police investigating the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter German, CNN reported.

German reported on alleged bullying and favoritism in Telles’ office. Police said German, 69, was found stabbed to death outside his home on Sept. 3. Police said he was probably killed on Sept. 2.

The journalist died of “multiple sharp force injuries,” the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner has said.

“The arrest of Robert Telles is at once an enormous relief and an outrage for the Review-Journal newsroom,” Executive Editor Glenn Cook said in a statement, NBC News reported. “We are relieved Robert Telles is in custody and outraged that a colleague appears to have been killed for reporting on an elected official. Journalists can’t do the important work our communities require if they are afraid a presentation of facts could lead to violent retribution.”

According to the Las Vegas police department, Telles approached German’s home and went to the side of the house. German exited his home, and investigators believe an altercation occurred, and German was stabbed multiple times.

First elected to the office in 2018, Telles lost his bid for reelection in a June Democratic primary. His term ends in January 2023.

Police identified him as a person of interest early in the investigation after they reviewed neighborhood surveillance footage capturing a vehicle seen at Telles’ house before and after German’s killing, CNN reported. The car is registered to Telles’ wife and was also seen at German’s house at the time of his death.

German was working on a story about Telles, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Earlier this year, Telles was the subject of articles that alleged Telles created a hostile work environment and had an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

Telles has denied the news reports.

Clark County Public Administrator Rob Telles, https://lawyers.justia.com/lawyer/robert-richard-telles-1525306 / Investigative journalist Jeff German in 2017 (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) / A police officer stands near the front door of Telles’ home, Sept. 7, 2022, in connection with the fatal stabbing of German. (AP Photo/John Locher)