‘Twilight’ Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce And Girlfriend Natalie Adepoju Found Dead In Las Vegas

Written by Ann Brown

“Twilight” actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, have been found dead in Las Vegas. The cause of death for both is still pending. (Photo: Instagram)

“Twilight” actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, and his 27-year-old girlfriend were found dead in their Las Vegas condo on May 13, although the news was only circulated widely on May 18.

Boyce and Natalie Adepoju were discovered dead by Boyce’s cousin who reportedly went to check on them, The Daily Mail reported.

Millions of “Twilight” fans will remember Boyce for his role in the movie franchise’s first installment in 2008. In the hugely successful film, Boyce played Tyler Crowley, who had a crush on Kristen Stewart’s character, Bella Swan. Boyce also appeared in the short film “Apocalypse” in 2018.

Some of Boyce’s fans went to Twitter to question why it took so long for news reports of his death to come out, especially considering the slew celebrity deaths of late.

One person tweeted on May 14, “No one’s talking about this and it’s upsetting me but Gregory Tyree Boyce, the guy who plays Tyler in Twilight was murdered yesterday along with his girlfriend. Praying for his family’s peace this is so messed up #twilight.”

Another tweeted, “how the f*** is there no reports about gregory tyree boyce?! apparently him and his girlfriend have been murdered and no one is talking about it?!?”

Boyce and Adepoju had been working on opening up a wing restaurant, according to his mother, Lisa Wayne, who posted a tribute on Facebook calling him “the best chef,” Page Six reported.

“I’m sick without you. I’m torn, I’m lost. I’m in pain. I’d text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something, and you’d tell me, Ma, I got you, we’ll get through this together. Boy. Why did you leave me?’,” Lisa Wayne wrote.

Boyce moved to Las Vegas to care for his mother. He would commute to Los Angeles for acting jobs and to see his daughter, a source told E!

Boyce is survived by his mother and 10-year-old daughter, Alaya. Adepoju is survived by a young son, Egypt.

While the cause of death is pending a toxicology report, sources told TMZ that an unknown white powdery substance was found at the scene.

No one’s talking about this and it’s upsetting me but Gregory Tyree Boyce, the guy who plays Tyler in Twilight was murdered yesterday along with his girlfriend. Praying for his family’s peace 🙏 this is so messed up #twilight pic.twitter.com/YvOOIWWGqy — Roberto (@olmilkdudd) May 15, 2020