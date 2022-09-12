Ex-Husband Of MAGA Nominee For Secretary Of State Claims She Tried To Crash Car And Kill Kids By Suicide

Republican Party nominee for Michigan secretary of state, Kristina Karamo, threatened to kill herself and her two daughters several years ago, her now ex-husband alleged in a court documents. According to her former husband, Adom Karamo, Kristina, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, threatened to crash her car in a murder-suicide attempt in response to his request for a divorce.

Kristina is a professor at Wayne County Community College District in Detroit, where she teaches a Community College Orientation class, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Adom made the allegation as part of an adjustment in the custody agreement he is seeking for their children. Adom made the allegations in October 2021 in a Michigan family court filing which was first obtained and published by the online site Jezebel.com. Adom asked the court to award him 75 days of overnight stays with their daughters at his home in Florida during their breaks from school.

In the court papers, Adom stated that Kristina, on one occasion, said, “F— it, I’ll kill us all,” as she tried to grab the steering wheel and “crash” a car driven by her husband and carrying their two teenagers.

In his motion last fall, Adom Karamo also alleged that Kristina, who is a community college professor, was “committed to an institution for evaluation due to her efforts at self-harm and suicide.”



Are you interested in getting smart on Life Insurance?

No Doctor Visit Required, Get Policy for as low as $30 per Month

Click here to take the next step

Adom added that he did not believe at the time of the motion that Kristina “is currently in this state of mind, as this was several years ago.”

″| do believe, however, that her children have been the only thing that has kept her sane,” he added in the filing.

Kristina has denied Adom’s allegations of a suicide threat. “I have never harmed my children; any claims that I have are categorically false,” she said in a statement issued on Sept. 9, CNBC reported

“My ex-husband, making false allegations in 2021 on social media and in court documents, was an attempt to exploit the fact that I am a public figure, using it as leverage to change the custody agreement he became dissatisfied with,” Kristina wrote.

“I love my children; I have forgiven my ex-husband, and I look forward to serving the citizens of Michigan,” she added.

Kristina backed Trump’s false claims that ballot fraud in Michigan during the 2020 presidential election,

Trump, when he endorsed Karamo, said, “Good luck Kristina, and while you’re at it, check out the fake election results that took place in the city of Detroit.”

The election is set to take place in Nov. 8. Kristina faces the Democratic incumbent Jocelyn Benson in the general election.

Kristina was listed as a speaker at a 2021 conference associated with controversial conspiracy group QAnon.

Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo speaks at the Michigan State Capitol, Oct. 12, 2021 in Lansing. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)