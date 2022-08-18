Member Of ‘Rob And Kill’ Team Of Florida Rapper XXXTentacion Turns States Evidence, Will Testify Against Others

Robert Allen to testify against co-defendants in the killing of hip-hop XXXTentacion on June 18, 2018. Allen was part of what some have dubbed a “rob and kill” team who robbed and then killed the Florida artist.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, had a fast track to fame. After a song he uploaded to SoundCloud called “Look at Me” in 2015 climbed to No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100, he caught the attention of the music industry. “Look at Me” also connected with a broad fan base as the song documented XXXTentacion’s mental health struggles. In March 2018, Onfroy’s sophomore album, “?,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. A few months later, he reportedly secured a $6 million record deal with a Capitol Music Group subsidiary, NBC reported.

XXXTentacion, 20, had just left motorcycle dealership RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, north of Miami, around 4 pm when he was approached by two armed men. At least one of them opened fire and shot the artist before fleeing in a dark-colored SUV. According to investigators, the robbers fled with a Louis Vuitton bag filled with $50,000 in cash.

At the time of his death, XXXTentacion was said to have a net worth of $5 million.

Allen, one of the co-defendants in the murder of XXXTentacion, has accepted a plea deal and will be testifying for the state. He pleaded guilty and has agreed to testify against his co-defendants–Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, and Trayvon Newsome.

Street surveillance video captured images of Allen outside of the motorcycle dealership where XXXTentacion was shot and killed.

Allen was facing a possible life sentence.

“Robert Allen… entered a guilty plea,” Allen’s attorney Jim Lewis said. “He pled to a lesser included offense of second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.”

Allen’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 23, CBS News reported.

Photos: Robert Allen, a suspect in the shooting death of South Florida rap star XXXTentacion, in an undated photo. (Broward Sheriff’s Office via AP) / Xxxtentacion visits iHeart Radio Station 103.5 The Beat, May 26, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale ( Credit: mpi04 / MediaPunch /IPX)